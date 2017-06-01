Robert Downey Jr. snaps up a new ocean view in Malibu for $3.8 million

Has the Iron Man found new headquarters on the Westside? A limited liability company tied to actor and Marvel cinematic hero Robert Downey Jr. was the buyer of a Malibu home that sold last month for $3.8 million, property records show.
Built in 1972, the updated single-story features an open floor plan, beamed ceilings and an updated kitchen with a center island. Pocketing glass doors bring ocean views inside the great room. A total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms lie within nearly 3,400 square feet of living space.
Ocean-facing verandas extend the living space outdoors. A black-bottomed swimming pool and spa, cabana, putting green and detached garage with studio complete the acre-plus setting.
The property came on the market in March for $3.95 million, records show. In April, based on 13 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in the area was $2.795 million, up 21% from a year earlier, according to CoreLogic.
Paul Grisanti of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Judy Feder of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Downey, 52, has appeared as Iron Man in three standalone films as well as four others in the Marvel cinematic universe. He will reprise the role in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” due out later this month.
His catalog of film work also includes “Weird Science” (1985), “Tropic Thunder” (2008) and “Sherlock Holmes” (2009).
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee seeks $5 million for Calabasas home with piano-shaped pool
Selena Gomez snags a traditional spot in Studio City for $2.25 million
The Obamas buy their rental home in Washington
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler list their Chicago-area mansion for $4.75 million