Minimalist Echo Park home designed by Roger Kurath lists for $2 million

Every bedroom has a terrace in the latest home from Swiss architect Roger Kurath, which has hit the market in Echo Park for $1.995 million.

The modern house, sheathed in black metal, is a mile from downtown Los Angeles and wears Kurath’s minimalist style on its sleeve. All-white walls are accented by wood details, while a massive sliding glass door leads to a 500-square-foot grassy terrace overlooking the cityscape.

The modern Echo Park house was designed by minimalist Swiss architect Roger Kurath. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties) (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Within the 3,390 square feet of living space are four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Spacious windows and skylights bring light into an airy, 1,000-square-foot entertainment hall. The hall is made up of an open-plan dining area, living room and kitchen with an island/bar.

Kurath personally selected all the home’s construction materials — including the custom-made German cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms. The interior reflects his emphasis on prefabrication and energy-efficient design.

George Salazar and Yana Beranek of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the listing.

Kurath opened his L.A. architecture office, Design 21, in 2000. He has constructed projects in Switzerland, Shanghai and the United States, and a house he designed in Culver City was featured on “World’s Greenest Homes.”

