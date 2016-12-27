Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf sells his home in Corona del Mar for $6.025 million

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has wrapped up some business away from the ice, selling his home in Corona del Mar for $6.025 million.

The multilevel home in the Cameo Shores community came up for sale in May for about $7.2 million and was more recently priced at about $6.5 million, property records show. The 31-year-old center bought the house in 2015 for $6.1 million.

The 5,400-square-foot house in Corona del Mar features a lower-level lounge, a swimming pool and panoramic ocean views. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, the roughly 5,400-square-foot house features a custom lounge with a bar, whole-house surround sound and a wraparound terrace. An inner courtyard holds a swimming pool and spa.

A chef’s kitchen, a study/den, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are among the other living spaces. The whitewashed master suite takes in ocean views through a wall of glass doors.

A two-car garage sits off the entrance.

Marco Martelli and Joseph Martelli of Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investment were the listing agents. Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate repped the buyer.

Getzlaf, three times an all-star, has 24 assists and three goals in 32 games for the Ducks this year. He previously won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and has twice won Olympic gold medals with the Canadian national team (2010, 2014).

