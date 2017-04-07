Freshened San Marino ranch house retains its classic charm

A half-circle driveway leads to the front entrance of this Traditional ranch-style house in San Marino. The deep yard includes a lawn, a pool and spa, and a pool house with a bathroom. An electric gate opens to a detached three-car garage with a separate laundry and work room.

Address: 961 S. Santa Anita Ave., San Marino 91108

Price: $2,988,888

The Traditional ranch-style house was built in 1947. (Kevin Edge) (Kevin Edge)

Built: 1947

Lot size: 16,993 square feet

House size: 3,530 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Living room with fireplace and dining area, open kitchen with breakfast area, family room with vaulted wood-beam ceiling and fireplace, den/office, French doors, back patio

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91108 ZIP Code in February was $1.9 million based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.6% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Sherry Lin, (626) 410-3578, and Vance Weisbruch, (626) 639-1713, both with Podley Properties

