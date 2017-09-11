Singer changes his tune on price of farmhouse compound in Malibu

French singer and composer Sébastien Izambard of the pop-opera quartet Il Divo has relisted a compound in Malibu at $12.95 million. He put the house on the market last year for $15.9 million.

Set on four-plus acres above Zuma Beach, the five-bedroom main house brings a contemporary design twist to the farmhouse style. The whitewashed home was built in 1979 and renovated by Burdge & Associates during Izambard’s ownership. The tenor bought the house in 2011 for $4 million.

The modern-inspired farmhouse sits above Zuma Beach in Malibu with 270-degree ocean views. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

The living room has gothic-style windows that take in garden and ocean views. Details include cathedral ceilings, oak floors and skylights.

Including the one-bedroom guesthouse and a two-bedroom barn, there are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 7,800 square feet of space. The barn has a vintage vibe with surfboard accent pieces, sets of bunk beds and a corrugated metal-lined shower.

Patios, a tennis court, vegetable gardens and a horse corral fill the grounds. There are ocean and wooded views.

Santiago Arana of the Agency is the listing agent.

