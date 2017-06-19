BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Hancock Park estate once housed 'Once and Again' star

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

This is a house that commands an audience. Originally built for art patrons Mildred and Lucius Green, the French Country-style estate was later owned by Emmy-winning actress Sela Ward, who restored the 1939 residence more than a decade ago.

Another round of renovations by Clements Design introduced new materials while retaining the home’s original vibe. The thoughtful craftsmanship includes a refreshed kitchen and master suite. A marble-lined bar is a new addition in the living room.

The details

Location: 363 S. Las Palmas Ave., Hancock Park

Asking price: $7.699

Built: 1939

Architect: Stiles O. Clements

House size: 5,956 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.45 acres

Features: Formal entry with sweeping staircase; crown molding and wainscoting; scaled formal rooms; French doors; updated kitchen; living room with wet bar; master suite with custom closets; garden dining room; swimming pool; formal landscaping; motor court

About the area: In the 90020 ZIP Code, based on 3 sales, the median sales price in April was $1.15 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 40.9% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Scott Segall, (310) 734-2660, Douglas Elliman

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Kid Rock rolls on and out of Malibu

$28-million spec house honors former Trousdale estate of Rat Pack star Dean Martin

Greene & Greene show their English Revival side in Pasadena

Clippers coach Doc Rivers makes off-court move: a new $9.5-million home in Malibu

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°