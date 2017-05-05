Early Silver Lake Craftsman embraces a colorful present

The year was 1917: Scientist Albert Einstein published his first paper on cosmology, daredevil Harry Houdini performed his first buried alive stunt and this Craftsman bungalow found its first owner. Over the years, the single-story has seen a few renovations including a colorful paint job and some modern updates along the way. In its current iteration, the once dark-wood interiors are now glistening white.

Address: 1149 Manzanita St., Los Angeles 90029

Price: $849,000

The 1927 Craftsman-style house in Silver Lake retains its vintage charm. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 1917

Lot size: 3,438 square feet

House size: 1,052 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom

Features: Formal dining room, decorative fireplace, wood flooring, backyard spa and firepit, and living room French doors opening to a front patio

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90029 ZIP Code in March was $745,000 based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Ryan Judd, (214) 929-6643, both with Compass

