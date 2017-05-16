Midcentury Modern classic reboots as a hipster haven in Silver Lake

This 1960s Midcentury Modern has been reimagined for today’s homeowner. Drought-tolerant plantings soften the strong horizontal lines. A vibrant orange front door marks the entry. Expanses of white walls can accommodate large-scale artwork. Salvaged Sequoia ceilings adorn the lower level. It all adds a hipster vibe to the remodeled classic.
Address: 1482 Angelus Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026
Price: $1.599 million
Built: 1963
Lot size: 7,937 square feet
House size: 2,320 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Features: Open-concept living and dining area, den/office, library/study, walnut floors, terraced side yards, carport, alarm system
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90026 ZIP Code in March was $897,000 based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Robert Kallick, (323) 775-6305, of Sotheby’s International Realty and Heather D. Orozco, (323) 989-3839, TRG Realty Company
