Songwriter-producer Stephan Moccio lists Pacific Palisades home for $10 million

Songwriter-composer-producer Stephan Moccio has put his contemporary-style home in Pacific Palisades on the market at $9.995 million.
The multilevel house, completed last year, has a somewhat subdued vibe with clean lines and black plaster covering every inch of the exterior. Clerestory windows and Fleetwood sliding doors take in leafy, park-like views.
Inside, the 5,113 square feet of living space features reclaimed barn-wood oak floors, custom steelwork and a chef's kitchen that opens to a large great room and family room. There are five bedrooms, each with custom woodwork in the closets, and six bathrooms. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
Ash decking extends the living space outdoors, where there is a fireplace and a wired audio system. Lawns and landscaping fill out the grounds.
Moccio bought the 1.05-acre property four years ago for $3.55 million, records show.
The artist and producer is known for co-writing the single "Wrecking Ball" from Miley Cyrus' 2013 album, "Bangerz," and the Celine Dion song "A New Day Has Come." He also has collaborated with such artists as Seal, Josh Groban, Randy Jackson and John Legend.
As a composer, he co-wrote and co-produced songs for the film "Fifty Shades of Grey" and its soundtrack, "Earned It."
Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.
