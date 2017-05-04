Sting lists rock star-worthy digs in NYC at $56 million

Here’s your chance to live like a rock star. Sting and Trudie Styler have listed their New York City penthouse for $56 million. Set in a limestone-clad building along 43 feet of Central Park frontage, the duplex penthouse was designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern.

Sting’s duplex takes in Central Park and city views from windows on two levels and from the nearly 400-square-foot terrace.

Sting's duplex penthouse along New York City's Central Park is for sale. (Andrew Kiracofe) (Andrew Kiracofe)

The 5,417-square-foot residence features a foyer with a winding staircase, an open fireplace, three bedrooms, a home office and 10-foot ceilings. There’s a spiral staircase in the kitchen for easy access to the master suite, which features dual dressing rooms.

Among community amenities are white-gloved building staff, a landscaped motor court, garage parking and a 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a sky-lit lap pool.

Sting, 65, has received 16 Grammys as a soloist and member of the new wave band the Police. Among his solo hits are “Fortress Around Your Heart,” “Fields of Gold” and “When We Dance.”

Suzun J. Bennet of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

