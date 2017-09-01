Hollywood’s go-to Venice beach house lists for sale at $9.2 million

From film shoots to exclusive Hollywood parties, this Venice beach house has seen it all. Its owner, costume designer Susan Chevalier, has listed the breezy bungalow for $9.245 million.
The 3,023-square-foot compound, built in 1924, has been a vacation playground for Hollywood heavyweights for the last four decades — and for good reason.
Sitting 50 steps from the sand, the three-bedroom home has an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and beamed ceilings, perfect for entertaining elite directors and cinematographers passing through town.
Bay windows let natural light into the living room and kitchen, which has a farmhouse sink and marble counters. An all-white winding staircase leads to a loft and patio area overlooking the ocean.
The 6,502-square-foot lot features a bougainvillea-draped yard, a three-story guest house and 10 parking spaces.
Oliver Stone shot a portion of his 1991 film “The Doors,” featuring Val Kilmer and Meg Ryan, on the property, and the home has also starred in commercials and television shows such as “Nip/Tuck.”
In addition, the bungalow has played host to Deus Ex Machina founder Dare Jennings and a Canadian special effects company that was in town for the Emmys after being nominated for their work on “Game of Thrones.”
Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners holds the listing.
Chevalier, a longtime Joe Pytka collaborator, has worked on campaigns for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Sony and Apple during her 40-year career.
