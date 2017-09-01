Hollywood’s go-to Venice beach house lists for sale at $9.2 million

From film shoots to exclusive Hollywood parties, this Venice beach house has seen it all. Its owner, costume designer Susan Chevalier, has listed the breezy bungalow for $9.245 million.

The 3,023-square-foot compound, built in 1924, has been a vacation playground for Hollywood heavyweights for the last four decades — and for good reason.

Sitting 50 steps from the sand, the three-bedroom home has an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and beamed ceilings, perfect for entertaining elite directors and cinematographers passing through town.

Bay windows let natural light into the living room and kitchen, which has a farmhouse sink and marble counters. An all-white winding staircase leads to a loft and patio area overlooking the ocean.

The beachside Venice compound is on the market for the first time in nearly four decades. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

The 6,502-square-foot lot features a bougainvillea-draped yard, a three-story guest house and 10 parking spaces.

Oliver Stone shot a portion of his 1991 film “The Doors,” featuring Val Kilmer and Meg Ryan, on the property, and the home has also starred in commercials and television shows such as “Nip/Tuck.”

In addition, the bungalow has played host to Deus Ex Machina founder Dare Jennings and a Canadian special effects company that was in town for the Emmys after being nominated for their work on “Game of Thrones.”

Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners holds the listing.

Chevalier, a longtime Joe Pytka collaborator, has worked on campaigns for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Sony and Apple during her 40-year career.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Nancy O'Dell seeks $7.2 million for Wallace Neff-designed home in Pasadena

What $2 million buys right now in Brentwood, Malibu and Venice

Johnny Depp's Kentucky farm to hit the auction block in September

Comedian Patton Oswalt gets $101,000 over asking for Los Feliz home