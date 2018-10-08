Advertisement

'Orange County' housewife Tamra Judge ditches Ladera Ranch address

Lauren Beale
By
Oct 08, 2018 | 6:00 AM
White columns, black shutters and stonework add character to the two-story house. (Redfin.com)

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge had sold her home in a gated community in Ladera Ranch for $1.75 million.

The remodeled house, built in 2005, features a swimming pool and panoramic views. Within the nearly 4,000 square feet of living space are a living-dining room, a family room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The kitchen has an island with built-in banquette bench seating, stainless-steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. The home is secured by cameras for audio and video surveillance.

A covered loggia overlooks the pool and spa in the backyard, which also contains a built-in barbecue center and a seating area with a fireplace.

Judge, 51, has been on the reality series since it started in 2006. She also starred in the 2013 series “Tamra’s OC Wedding.”

The property previously changed hands last year for $1.585 million.

Shelley Black of Veranda Realty handled the transaction.

