'Real Housewives' star Tamra Judge keeps it in the county

The public record has caught up with the rumor mill and confirms the gossip: Tamra Judge of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame has purchased a traditional house in Cota de Caza for $1.78 million.
The change is a move up in size from the place she recently sold in Ladera Ranch for $1.75 million. The new digs have about 800 more square feet of interiors for a total of 4,840 square feet of living space. That includes open-plan common areas, an office, a bonus room, six bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Traditional in style, the two-story was built in 2001. The updated kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, a butler’s pantry and a wine refrigerator.
There’s an ample swimming pool, a spa and lawn. Biking and horse trails are among community amenities.
Judge, 51, has been on the reality series since it started in 2006. She also starred in the 2013 series “Tamra’s OC Wedding.”
Nora Gallogly of Keller Williams Realty handled the transaction.