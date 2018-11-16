The Pitch: Head-to-head in the Hollywood Hills

In the high-caliber housing market of Los Angeles, every neighborhood brandishes a distinct style, offering an extensive list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.
Better views may mean longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.
The Pitch digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.
This week’s edition examines two homes in the Hollywood Hills: one perched high on a hillside on Sunset Plaza, and one closer to the Sunset Strip in the Bird Streets. Both homes are located in the 90069 ZIP Code, where the median price for single-family homes in September was $2.925 million, according to CoreLogic. Both are priced in the $6-million range with plenty of development potential.
Which would you rather have?
Sunset Plaza residence
Designed by Richard Neutra, this 1950s gem anchors a 1.5-acre lot with panoramic views of the city and ocean. It’s listed by Neville Graham of Pacific Union International and Elizabeth Donovan of Westside Estate Agency.
Address: 2460 Sunset Plaza Dr., Los Angeles, 90069
Price: $6.25 million
Specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,896 square feet (1.53-acre lot)
The agent’s pitch
This is a truly unique Hollywood Hills offering. New ownership has the option of remodeling the current Neutra-designed jewel box or building a magnificent showpiece of approximately 20,000 square feet that would loom over the Bird Streets below.
Atop nearly one-and-a-half acres of world-renowned Sunset Plaza, experience unobstructed views from the ocean to downtown to the canyon and beyond. Perched above all, this skinny-dip property provides utmost privacy.
A car collector or frequent entertainer can appreciate the ample onsite parking, as well as the home’s exclusive private-road access. The effortless ingress and egress of Sunset Plaza grants access to Sunset Boulevard in mere minutes.
This is an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a generational asset to be cherished for years to come, or for a developer to create and construct the most sensational estate to grace the Hollywood Hills.
Bird Streets residence
Set on a corner lot, this Bird Streets abode offers an indoor-outdoor floor plan and a palm-topped pool out back. It’s listed by Patrick Fogarty of Hilton & Hyland.
Address: 1733 N. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, 90069
Price: $6.299 million
Specs: Four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,278 square feet (0.41-acre lot)
The agent’s pitch
This property is an entry-level opportunity on the best block of Doheny Estates. It has amazing bones, and there’s a great floor plan and flow. Where most development opportunities require a tear-down, a buyer could keep a lot of the existing structure and blow open a few walls to open more rooms up to the Century City and ocean views.
The Bird Streets is a special neighborhood offering the tranquility of feeling removed from the chaos of the city while still being five minutes away from the action of the shops and restaurants of West Hollywood or nearby Beverly Hills. West Hollywood has come into its own as a dining and nightlife destination over recent years, in addition to a 'who's who' of boutiques opening on Melrose Place, Melrose Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.
Doheny gives a buyer an opportunity to join a neighborhood with $20-million to $50-million homes and have equity once they complete the project.