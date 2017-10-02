LOCAL
Mid-century tree house swings on the market in Pasadena at $749,000

A little more than lumber and nails went into this mid-century tree house.

Perched atop a wooded lot in the San Rafael Hills, the lofty two-bedroom home is available for $749,000.

Vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings hang over the living room, where an alabaster-and-travertine fireplace crawls up the wall. Adjacent is a dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, double ovens and a wine refrigerator.

White walls offset hardwood flooring throughout the open floor plan.

A wall of windows in the living space opens to a deck that spans the length of the home, taking in views of the tree tops and the city beyond. Patio stairs lead below, where landscaping surrounds a fire pit, grill and spa.

An office, two bedrooms and a bathroom complete the two-story space, which takes up 1,156 square feet.

Michael Darling of Deasy/Penner & Partners holds the listing.

The home last changed hands in 1998 for $225,000, according to public records.

