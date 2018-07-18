Chicago drummer Tris Imboden offers up retreat in Malibu’s Paradise Cove

Drummer Tris Imboden, known for his work with rock band Chicago and Neil Diamond, has posted a ‘For Sale’ sign outside his breezy abode in Malibu. It’s listed for $3.495 million.
The one-story retreat takes in ocean views from a bluff atop Paradise Cove. Skylights and French doors brighten the 1,650-square-foot floor plan, which holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Throughout the interior, living spaces are splashed with custom tile. The kitchen is adorned in teal-and-wood finishes, and the coastal vibes continue in the dining room, which is topped by a leafy chandelier.
Other highlights include a bright living room with a fireplace, a master bathroom with a wall of mirrors, a spa and a secluded patio that spans the home’s backside. The landscaped grounds are filled with a mix of lime, guava, orange and persimmon trees.
Ren Smith and Kirk Murray of Pacific Union International hold the listing.
Imboden, 66, specializes in jazz and rock percussion. He’s played with Chicago since 1990 – a stretch where the band has released 13 albums – and also boasts collaborations with Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx, Steve Vai and Roger Daltry.