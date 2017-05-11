New build in Venice has that cool pool house vibe

The sunny backyard of this newly built Venice home is designed for lapping up the sunshine and swimming some laps. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors bring natural light into the open-plan living and dining room. The ground-level bedroom suite can double as an office and guest room.

Address: 1519 Louella Ave., Venice, CA 90291

Price: $3.295 million

The newly built modern two-story pool home is set near shops and restaurants in Venice. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 5,954 square feet

House size: 3,300 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Decorative fireplace in living room, breakfast bar, kitchen island, walk-in closet, dual vanity, deck, pool and treetop views, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in March was $1.875 million based on 25 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 502-0236, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Twitter: @laurenebeale

SEE MORE HOMES OF THE DAY:

Vertical living in Hollywood Hills contemporary

Early Silver Lake Craftsman embraces a colorful present

Fairfax-area contemporary takes the indoor-outdoor approach