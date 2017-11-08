Buyer snags actor Vinnie Jones' Hollywood Hills home for $2 million

Vinnie Jones, known for his film roles in “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch,” has sold his home in Hollywood Hills for $2.025 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style house, built in 1958, is fully equipped for entertaining with indoor and outdoor wet bars, patio space and an oversized kitchen.

The Midcentury Modern-style home sits on a third of an acre in Hollywood Hills with two cabanas, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and an Elvis-themed bar. (RE/MAX Empower) (RE/MAX Empower)

The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sitting room for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,500 square feet of living space.

A cabana sits beside a kidney-shaped pool in the backyard, which includes a dining area, bench seating, televisions and a cooking station with wine chiller. Another cabana and a fire pit sit nearby.

Jones, 52, has scores of film credits including “Gone in 60 Seconds” (2000), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and “Hell Ride” (2008).

He bought the property a decade ago for $1.56 million, public records show.

Christopher Rizzotti of RE/MAX Empower handled both sides of the transaction.

