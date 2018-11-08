Hollywood Regency home built by John and Robert Woolf gets a fresh look and listing

This Hollywood Regency-style home above the Sunset Strip flaunts some serious architectural pedigree.
Partners John Elgin Woolf and Robert Koch Woolf built the stylish spot in 1948, and after an interior overhaul by designer Timothy Corrigan, it’s on the market for $3.595 million.
Through a brick courtyard entry with lattice woodwork, the opulent interior opens to a checkered-floor foyer. Eye-catchers include original brass rails on the staircase, crown molding in the living room and a medallion marble floor in the main-level bathroom.
In 2,137 square feet, there’s also a kitchen with a custom-lighted backsplash, a chandelier-topped dining area and a second living room that takes in city views through French doors.
Both bedrooms are master suites, and both hold marble-splashed bathrooms. One is clad in gold furnishings.
The finished garage currently serves as a lounge with marble floors, and it opens through French doors to a brick patio with a grill and swimming pool.
Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
The Woolfs, both champions of the glamorous Hollywood Regency style, built homes for the L.A. elite throughout the 1950s and ’60s. Together, they crafted estates for Judy Garland, Errol Flynn and Barbara Stanwyck, as well as remodeled Craig Ellwood’s notable Case Study House No. 17.
Before the restoration, the home last traded hands in 2017 for $1.8 million, public records show.