Home of the Week: In Los Feliz, an ode to International style

One of two homes designed by Gregory Ain for Ansalem A. Ernst, this historic-cultural monument in Los Feliz takes its cues from the International style perfected by Rudolph Schindler.

Completed in 1937, the house combines clean lines, walls of glass and corner windows to create open, light-filled formal rooms on the main level. Like many hillside homes of the era, the floor plan was inverted so that the bedrooms are below the communal areas and open to the outdoors.

The details

Location: 55670 Holly Oak Drive, Los Angeles, 90068

Asking price: $1.799 million

Year built: 1937

Architect: Gregory Ain

House size: 2,082 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms

Lot size: 8,385 square feet

The Historic-Cultural monument, listed for $1.799 million, was last offered for sale more than two decades ago. (Dan Busta) (Dan Busta)

Features: Clean lines; walls of windows and clerestories; vaulted ceilings; living room with fireplace; kitchen with original cabinetry and breakfast nook; outdoor deck; lower-level patio; canyon views; Mills Act tax benefits

About the area: In July, the median price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code was $1.54 million based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.2% increase over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Robert Kallick and Laura Marchetti, (323) 665-1700, Sotheby’s International Realty

