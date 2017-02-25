A polished look above the Sunset Strip

This contemporary showplace blends poured-concrete construction with expanses of glass for a subdued profile above the Sunset Strip.

A glass-enclosed walkway that doubles as a gallery connects the upper level wings of the three-story home. On the ground floor, a billiards room with a wet bar opens to grounds containing an infinity-edge swimming pool.

This contemporary showplace includes a step-up home theater, a billiards room and a wet bar. (Val Riolo) (Val Riolo)

The details

Location: 1778 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $7.995 million

Year built: 2008

House size: 6,309 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 10,378 square feet

Features: Open-plan living space; floor-to-ceiling glass; living room with fireplace; movie theater; billiards room; wet bar; chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry; infinity-edge swimming pool and spa; viewing deck/patio; outdoor fireplace

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price in December was $2.32 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.3% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Naomi Klein, Compass, (310) 502-9878

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Stephen Dorff seeks $8.45 million for midcentury home on La Costa Beach

'Downton Abbey's' Allen Leech finds a scenic spot in Studio City to manage

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice sells Bay Area home for $2.3 million