A polished look above the Sunset Strip

This contemporary showplace blends poured-concrete construction with expanses of glass for a subdued profile above the Sunset Strip.
A glass-enclosed walkway that doubles as a gallery connects the upper level wings of the three-story home. On the ground floor, a billiards room with a wet bar opens to grounds containing an infinity-edge swimming pool.
The details
Location: 1778 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, 90069
Asking price: $7.995 million
Year built: 2008
House size: 6,309 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 10,378 square feet
Features: Open-plan living space; floor-to-ceiling glass; living room with fireplace; movie theater; billiards room; wet bar; chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry; infinity-edge swimming pool and spa; viewing deck/patio; outdoor fireplace
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price in December was $2.32 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.3% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.
Agents: Naomi Klein, Compass, (310) 502-9878
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Stephen Dorff seeks $8.45 million for midcentury home on La Costa Beach
'Downton Abbey's' Allen Leech finds a scenic spot in Studio City to manage
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice sells Bay Area home for $2.3 million