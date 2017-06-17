Home of the Week: Newly built house in Venice goes big on the little details

This new-construction residence in Venice, within walking distance of the beach and hot spots on Abbott Kinney Boulevard, expands on indoor-outdoor living while subtly introducing a few clever details.

An open-plan kitchen features a broad center island with a recess for growing fresh herbs. For a natural chill, custom windows and bi-folding doors promote passive cooling throughout the Kim Gordon-designed home.

The details

Location: 2216 Superior Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $4.987 million

Built: 2017

House size: 4,684 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 7,806 square feet

Features: Open-concept floor plan; 12-foot-high ceilings; parquet oak flooring; hand-troweled plaster walls; handmade ironwork; artistic staircase; master suite with custom closet and balcony; detached flex space; covered pavilion; rooftop deck; swimming pool; tropical landscaping

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price in April was $1.575 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.8% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Justin Alexander and Tami Pardee, (310) 907-6517, Halton Pardee + Partners

