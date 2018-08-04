Advertisement

Home of the Week: Mt. Olympus tear-down has 'a lot' going for it

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Aug 04, 2018 | 4:00 AM

What’s the going rate for dirt these days? In the Mount Olympus neighborhood of Los Angeles, try $35 million for a flat hilltop property with sights extending as far as the eye can see.

Currently on the site is a multilevel residence designed by architect Richard Schwarz that evokes a modern fortress with its bold curves, walls of glass and bridge-like upper level. The home is being marketed as a tear-down because of its dramatic views of downtown L.A., mountains and, on a clear day, even the ocean.

The details

Location: 1 Electra Court, Los Angeles, 90046

Asking price: $35 million

Year built: 1990

Total size: 9,204 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 4.5 acres

Features: Open-space floor plan; guest apartments; circular living room with wet bar; home gym; media room; sauna; terraces and balconies; grotto-style swimming pool with spa; motor court with parking for 25 cars

About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.675 million, a 10.1% decrease from the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Tomer Fridman, Compass, (310) 926-3777

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

