Home of the Week: Mt. Olympus tear-down has 'a lot' going for it

What’s the going rate for dirt these days? In the Mount Olympus neighborhood of Los Angeles, try $35 million for a flat hilltop property with sights extending as far as the eye can see.
Currently on the site is a multilevel residence designed by architect Richard Schwarz that evokes a modern fortress with its bold curves, walls of glass and bridge-like upper level. The home is being marketed as a tear-down because of its dramatic views of downtown L.A., mountains and, on a clear day, even the ocean.
The details
Location: 1 Electra Court, Los Angeles, 90046
Asking price: $35 million
Year built: 1990
Total size: 9,204 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 4.5 acres
Features: Open-space floor plan; guest apartments; circular living room with wet bar; home gym; media room; sauna; terraces and balconies; grotto-style swimming pool with spa; motor court with parking for 25 cars
About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.675 million, a 10.1% decrease from the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Tomer Fridman, Compass, (310) 926-3777
