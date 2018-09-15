Home of the Week: All aboard this modern build in Venice

Protruding layers and slightly angled rooflines give a cruise ship-like feel to this contemporary residence in Venice. Entered through a pivoting glass front door, the multilevel house combines tiled and wood surfaces to create a breezy modern ambience. A rooftop patio with a “living roof” and drought-tolerant landscaping is among clever uses of outdoor space.
The details
Location: 917 Victoria Ave., Venice, 90291
Asking price: $3.725 million
Year built: 2018
Total size: 3,268 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 4,006 square feet
Features: Wood accents; open-concept floor plan; hardwood floors; living room with fireplace; dining rooms with bi-folding doors; center-island kitchen; master suite with office space; rooftop deck; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.888 million, a 30.1% decrease from the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jonathan Pearson and Tami Pardee, Halton Pardee + Partners, (310) 907-6517
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.