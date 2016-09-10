Frank Zappa's longtime home with private studio fetches $5.25 million

Call it Frank Zappa’s closing act. The Hollywood Hills West estate where the late experimental rock musician and composer made his home for decades has sold for $5.25 million.

The estate, tucked away on half an acre in Laurel Canyon, was originally purchased by Zappa in the late 1960s for $74,000. It had been owned by the musician’s family since his passing in 1993.

The whimsical 1930s Tudor, with its herringbone brickwork and half timbering, includes the recording studio and rehearsal space that Zappa had built as well as “the vault” — a climate-controlled, multiroom space where he kept a secret collection of music and film recordings.

The Tudor-inspired estate in Laurel Canyon features a recording studio and sound booth, among other things. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Other living spaces include a kitchen topped with cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room and a library. A refined living room has walls of windows that take in the grounds. There are seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace, a glass-enclosed shower and a blue-hued soaking tub.

Outdoors, there’s a rooftop tennis court, a swimming pool and spa, various patios and an elaborate stone courtyard. Two guest cottages and an attached guest apartment also reside on the grounds.

The property came up for sale in June for $5.495 million and found a buyer within about a month, records show.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Jeeb O’Reilly of Compass represented the buyer.

The musician-songwriter-composer infused rock ’n’ roll with elements of blues, jazz and classical music during his four-decade career. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Zappa released more than 60 albums during his lifetime, with his estate releasing another 40 or more albums posthumously.

Beach Boy ready to part with lake view

Brian Wilson is ready to get in tune with a buyer for his home on Lake Arrowhead. The legendary songwriter-performer and one of the original Beach Boys has put his waterfront estate up for sale at $3.299 million.

The multilevel home, built in 2011, has classic curb appeal, with brown-shingle siding, stone accents and plenty of white trim. Tall spires and towers pop up from the gable roofline for a pronounced look.

The multilevel home, built in 2011, sits on Lake Arrowhead and has a single-slip dock. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Within more than 4,500 square feet of interior space is a two-story entry, a formal living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a chef’s kitchen decorated in white subway tile. Sliding glass doors off the common areas open to a deck overlooking the lake.

The master suite has another fireplace for a total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. An elevator services each of the three floors.

Outdoors, terrace balconies extend from each level of the home. A single, solar-powered dock slip is also included in the sale.

Wilson and his wife, Melinda, bought the house four years ago for $2.1 million, records show.

Joseph Evans of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The 74-year-old Wilson wrote such Beach Boys hits as “Good Vibrations” and was inducted with the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He has released 11 solo albums, including “No Pier Pressure” last year.

A fairy-tale ending in Whitley Heights

Once upon a time … Ginnifer Goodwin made a killing on her home sale.

The television and film actress has sold her home in the Whitley Heights area of Los Angeles for $1.675 million. That’s $276,000 over the asking price and $600,000 more than what Goodwin paid for the property seven years ago.

It’s not the first time the Spanish-style residence has changed celebrity hands. Goodwin bought the property, known as the Theodore Wright Jr. House, from actress Busy Phillips, who bought the house from actress Rachel Bilson, who bought the house from Rose McGowan. You get the idea.

A gated courtyard provides entry to the two-story home, built in 1923 and well-maintained through the years. An outdoor dining area and a sunken fire pit sit on either side of the front door.

The Spanish-style home in the Whitley Heights neighborhood has a chain of ownership that includes actress Busy Phillips, Rachel Bilson and Rose McGowan. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

Inside, the 2,204 square feet of interiors retains its vintage good looks while incorporating a range of contemporary details. Among features of note are dark wood floors, subdued hues and a mix of modern fixtures. In certain parts of the home, including the front entry, the bathrooms and a guest bedroom, patterned wallpaper provides visual interest.

Living areas include a step-down living room with a wood-burning fireplace and French doors that open onto the grounds. A chef’s kitchen has been updated with dark wood cabinetry, Waterworks fixtures and sealed brick floors. A den and a breakfast area are located off the kitchen.

The master suite, with its custom built-in, claw-foot tub and steam shower, has French doors that open to a covered deck. Views take in treetops and the surrounding canyons.

A one-car garage sits off the entrance to the home.

Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates, Beverly Hills, were the listing agents. John Kostrey of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Goodwin, 38, is known for her roles on the HBO series “Big Love” and ABC fantasy show “Once Upon a Time.” This year, she voiced the character Judy Hopps in the animated film “Zootopia.”

March of the housewife

Add Kelly Dodd to the list of current and former “Real Housewives” who are on the move. Dodd, who joined the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and her husband, Michael, have put their home in Corona del Mar on the market for $6.25 million.

The contemporary-style house, which overlooks and has direct access to Corona del Mar State Beach, has been extensively upgraded since the couple bought it two years ago for $3.575 million.

Among eye-catching details of note are sparkling chandeliers and fixtures, textured tile, a glass-paneled staircase and an elevator that connects each of the home’s four levels. A lavish chef’s kitchen creates visual interest with a pair of long islands, a white and gold La Cornue range and a matching herringbone backsplash.

Sitting above Corona del Mar State Beach, the renovated four-story features a glammed-up chef's kitchen, an elevator and sweeping ocean views. (David Heath) (David Heath)

The white-walled floor plan also includes an open dining room that flows into a living room with a wall of white built-ins. Telescoping glass doors off the living room connect to an ocean-facing terrace.

The master suite, with clear-through ocean views, has a free-standing soaking tub, a steam shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Sliding doors off the master bathroom and closet open onto a private patio.

There’s also a three-car garage.