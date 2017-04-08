Nick Carter connects with 'Bachelor' director Ken Fuchs in Hidden Hills sale

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys has found a match for his Hidden Hills home, selling the estate in the gated equestrian community to “The Bachelor” director Ken Fuchs for $4.075 million.

Reached by a private road, the knoll-top site includes a traditional-style home and a newly built guesthouse. A chicken coop built to resemble the main house also lies on the acre-plus property.

The two-story home, built in 1956 and recently updated, features wide-plank hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and Calcutta marble countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living spaces include an open-plan great room, a den/office and a game/family room with an aquarium.

The Traditional-style home on more than an acre in Hidden Hills has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,200 square feet of space. (Keller Williams) (Keller Williams)

The master suite has two walk-in closets and a balcony that overlooks the backyard. Including the guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in slightly more than 5,500 square feet of living space.

Sliding glass doors off the main level open to a covered patio with a fire-pit feature. Stone steps lead down to a swimming pool and spa.

Andrew Mortaza of Keller Williams Realty and Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the co-listing agents. Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates represented Fuchs.

Carter, 37, has released eight studio albums with the Backstreet Boys as well as three solo albums. Among the bestselling artists worldwide, the vocal group has hits that include “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody” and “Shape of My Heart.”

Fuchs is the longtime director of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” His other credits include the shows “Shark Tank” and “Family Feud.”

Go-go home sale

Andy Heyward, producer, writer and chief executive of the entertainment company Genius Brands International, has listed his updated home in Bel-Air for sale for $10.495 million.

Heyward bought the traditional-style home two years ago from Penske Media Corp. founder Jay Penske for $7.25 million and added a range of new features during his ownership. Among them is a custom screening room, a fully equipped gym and TV nook/sitting room. A new audiovisual system can be enjoyed in every room.

The shake-sided two-story, built in 2011, also includes a step-down living room, a library with custom built-ins and a center-island kitchen. Wraparound terraces and a screened sun porch provide space for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

The master suite, with its dual closets and custom bathroom, takes in city and canyon views from a private balcony. In all, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in more than 5,000 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, a long infinity-edge swimming pool lies on the edge of the acre-plus property. A motor court sits at the end of the home’s gated driveway.

Myra Nourmand and Bahar Soomekh of Nourmand & Associates of Beverly Hills hold the listing.

Heyward formerly headed the animation production company DiC Entertainment, which was sold nine years ago. He is the co-creator of the cartoon “Inspector Gadget,” as well as producer of such animated shows as “The Real Ghostbusters” and “Sailor Moon.”

Encino score for Rams coach

Sean McVay may be a new addition to the Rams’ coaching staff, but he’s wasting no time make himself at home in L.A. The 31-year-old head coach has bought a home in Encino for $2.71 million.

Set on a corner lot, the contemporary-style home was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining and features pocketing glass doors, a swimming pool and a covered patio. A row of built-in benches lines a pavilion above the swimming pool.

The contemporary-style home in Encino features an open floor plan, wide-plank floors and pocketing glass doors.

Inside, the roughly 4,700 square feet of open-concept living space includes a chef’s kitchen with an 8-foot-long island, a great room, a dining room, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The master suite, with two walk-in closets and a sitting area, takes in canyon and mountain views.

There’s also a three-car garage.

The house was listed at $2.749 million prior to the sale, records show.

Andrew Spitz and Harriet Cameron of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Josh and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented McVay.

McVay in January became the youngest head coach in NFL history when he was hired by the Rams. He previously spent seven seasons with the Washington Redskins as the tight ends coach and, more recently, the offensive coordinator.

A quick play in DTLA

Professional baseball player Ichiro Suzuki has recorded another hit of sorts, selling his condominium in downtown L.A.’s Arts District for more than $100,000 over the asking price.

The property came to market in early March for $2.349 million and sold in less than a month, records show. The sale price was $2,450,777, or about $1,207 per square foot.

“The speed at which the sale was completed truly underscores the ongoing resurgence of downtown Los Angeles and the area’s attractiveness to a new generation of luxury buyers,” Mercer Vine agent Dominic Labriola said. Labriola co-listed the property with agent Tara Hotchkis, also with Mercer Vine. Frank Bruno of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer, eSports pioneer Alexander Garfield.

The loft-style condo in downtown L.A. features a rooftop patio with 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 2,030-square-foot unit, in the Biscuit Co. Lofts building, retains the industrial vibe of the onetime 1920s factory. Brick walls, steel-case windows and exposed ductwork are among details of the loft-style space. A steel staircase connects each floor.

Living areas include a large common room with a galley-style kitchen, one bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. A 1,000-square-foot private rooftop patio tops the residence and takes in city-to-ocean views.

Suzuki, 43, became the 30th player in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 hits last year with the Miami Marlins. The Japanese-born player has twice won the American League batting title and has earned all-star nods in 10 of his 16 major league seasons.

Garfield founded GoodGame Agency, a talent management and content agency for competitive gaming players and teams. The company was acquired in 2014 by the live-streaming video game platform Twitch.

Cue the wedding bells

The Studio City home where pop singer Britney Spears said “I do” to backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 is on the market for $2.295 million.

Spears, then 22 and nine months removed from her first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander, married Federline in a surprise ceremony at the Colfax Meadows property. The nuptials, witnessed by a handful of family and friends, came a month before the former couple’s planned wedding in Santa Barbara. They would divorce three years later.