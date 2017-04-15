Florence Henderson's Marina del Rey home sails onto the market at $2.8 million

Here’s the story of a lovely lady’s home.

The Marina del Rey property last owned by Florence Henderson, the late actress who played the beloved matriarch on the sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” has listed for sale at $2.795 million.

Henderson and her second husband, John Kappas, were attracted to the home’s location across from the California Yacht Club, according to listing agent Denise Fast of RE/MAX Estate Properties. The couple were avid sailors and lived on a boat in the marina for many years before buying the house in 2000 for $1.021 million.

The multi-level home sits on a private and gated street in Marina del Rey. (RE/MAX Estate Properties) (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

One of 12 homes on a private and gated street, the multilevel home has 3,237 square feet of living space that includes a great room, a dining room and a center-island kitchen that opens to the family room. The library, nicknamed the President’s Room, displays photos of Henderson with every U.S. president going back to Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The master suite features a built-in reading nook and a fireplace, for a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A lofted space on the third floor has doors that lead to a rooftop deck.

An oversized garage and additional parking can accommodate up to six cars.

Henderson, who died last year at 82, got her start as a chorus singer for the Broadway musical “Wish You Were Here.” She went on to become the “Today Girl” on the “Today” show in the late 1950s and early ’60s and, in the 1970s, was the first female guest host of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” But it was her run as the smiling, upbeat mom Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” (1969-1974) that made her a cultural icon.

Laker looks to score in Tarzana

It’s too soon to tell if Nick Young will be leaving the Lakers, but the shooting guard is poised to make a move of sorts. Young, who can opt out of his contract this summer, has listed his home in Tarzana for sale at $3.595 million.

The traditional-style home had been reported to be owned by Young and his former love interest, rapper-model Iggy Azalea. However, listing agent Kofi Nartey of Compass confirmed to The Times that the Lakers guard is the sole owner.

Speaking of soles, Young, a devout sneakerhead, had the guesthouse on the property converted into a “shoe house” during his ownership. A pair of “shoe keepers” were hired to oversee the collection, which includes vintage LeBrons, Kobes and Air Jordans, according to Sports Illustrated.

Also on the acre of grounds are a lighted and fenced basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa. Lush landscaping surrounds a blue-stone courtyard with a fountain feature at the front of the home.

Inside, the two-story has 6,630 square feet of living space that includes an updated kitchen, formal living and dining rooms and a game room. The master suite has a fireplace and French doors that lead to the backyard.

Including the guest/shoe house, which has its own entrance and kitchen, there are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Young, 31, averaged 13.2 points a game for the Lakers this year, his fourth with the team. He holds a player option for next season as part of the four-year, $21-million contract he signed in 2014.

He bought the property three years ago from singer-actress Selena Gomez for $3.45 million.

Phasers set to sold

Actress Jeri Ryan of “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Body of Proof” fame has sold her home in Encino for $4.95 million.

Ryan, an ardent Francophile, bought the property nearly two decades ago for $4,000,040 and went to great lengths to build the French-country-inspired estate. Tile, cobblestone and an 18th century fireplace and stone columns were imported from France.

Trees, including mature olives and California live oaks, were brought in to the 1.44-acre site by crane; Ryan spent about $1 million just on the grounds.

The 1.44-acre estate in Encino draws inspiration from French-country style with French limestone, Venetian plaster walls, organic fruit trees and formal gardens.

Other details of note include 100-year-old reclaimed terra cotta floors in the chef’s kitchen, Versailles-pattern French limestone floors and Venetian plaster walls in the bedrooms. The movie theater has seating for 20 and a pop-up snow cone machine. The great room features thick timber beams and a “Borg” alcove, a set souvenir from Ryan’s days on “Voyager.”

Including the pool house, guesthouse and detached office, there are six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in 15,530 square feet of living space. A swimming pool and spa, an outdoor dining room, gardens and producing fruit and nut trees fill the grounds.

Ryan, 49, won a pair of Saturn Awards for her role as Borg Seven of Nine on “Star Trek: Voyager.” She currently appears on the Amazon series “Bosch.”

Aaron Kirman and Alan Taylor of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Kirman and Taylor also represented the buyer.

All in the family

A Cheviot Hills home owned by L.A. Clippers wing Paul Pierce has come to market for $3.395 million.

Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, bought the house more than a decade ago for his mother after signing his first long-term extension while a member of the Boston Celtics. He’s selling because his mother has moved into a new single-story home, which Pierce also bought and remodeled for her.

The Mediterranean-inspired home, built in 2000, has nearly 5,300 square feet of living space including a two-story foyer, an office, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fireplaces are found in the great room, living room and master bedroom.

The two-story home in Cheviot Hills sits on a corner lot with views of city lights and green belt. (Michael Zent) (Michael Zent)

Sets of French doors lead to a wide loggia that opens to the leafy backyard. Lawns, hedges and mature trees fill out the grounds. There’s also a three-car garage.

Danny Brown of the Agency holds the listing. Brown also represented Pierce in the purchase of his mother’s new home.

Pierce, 39, won a championship in 2008 with the Celtics and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. He has appeared in 22 games for the Clippers this year, his second season with the team.

