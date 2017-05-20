Mogul’s Malibu compound changes hands off-market for $85 million

Less than two weeks after area real estate agents reported seeing moving boxes out front, David Geffen’s Malibu compound appeared in public records as having sold for $85 million.

That’s an eyebrow-raising sum in the pricey beach community. The most expensive sale previously recorded there took place four years ago for $74.5 million.

The Carbon Beach property has an East Coast vibe, with gray shingles and white trim exteriors. Kept under close watch by security, this stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is known as Billionaires’ Beach for its wealthy homeowners, including the likes of titans Larry Ellison, Eli Broad and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

For years, music and movie mogul Geffen, 74, fought the California Coastal Commission to keep the public beach access-way next to the compound closed.

To discourage beachgoers from parking in front of the house, Geffen had fake garage doors put on a portion of the façade — an action that gained the attention of “The Colbert Report” and the news media.

The estate contains a main house, guesthouses and a pavilion. An oceanfront swimming pool and spa, lawn and patios complete the grounds.

The property sold to a limited liability company.

His WeHo home doubles as a studio

Martin Johnson, frontman for the pop rock band Boys Like Girls, has listed his West Hollywood home for sale at $2.498 million. Don’t let the nondescript walled front fool you — the place has a guesthouse outfitted as a professional recording studio.

The nearly 1,800 square feet of guitar-decorated living space also includes an open living room/dining area, two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The kitchen with a family room overlooks the backyard, which features mature trees, a swimming pool with a spa and a detached guesthouse.

Johnson, 31, is also a songwriter and producer. He has worked with Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, among others.

Sharon Alperin with Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Fashionable address in Beverly Hills

“Fashion Police” co-host Brad Goreski and director/producer Gary Janetti have bought a gated home in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million. And, by the looks of it, this place is already dressed.

The two-story English country traditional-style house, built in 1931, features a steep gabled roof, vaulted beamed ceilings, multiple fireplaces and French doors. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house.

A detached guesthouse contains two bedrooms, a living room with a wet bar and two bathrooms. The quarter-acre lot has a swimming pool and is surrounded by mature hedges and trees.

Goreski, 39, has been a co-host on the E! series “Fashion Police” since 2015. The style expert’s celebrity clients include Jessica Alba and Rashida Jones.

Janetti, 50, was a co-executive producer on the sitcom “Will and Grace.”

Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Barry Dane of Keller Williams represented the buyers.

Conductor of a home sale

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor and music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has sold his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.849 million.

Dating to 1923, the Mediterranean-inspired Four Square-style house sits up from the street amid towering palm trees. Steps lead to a portico and wooden front door with leaded-glass sidelights.

The 3,600 square feet of updated and restored interiors feature pocket doors that open to the living and dining rooms. Delicate molding, hardwood floors and coved ceilings are among the other period details.

Three bedrooms, each with an adjoining bathroom and walk-in closet, occupy the second floor. A trellis-topped patio and deck open to a swimming pool.

Dudamel, 36, bought the house more than two years ago for $2.775 million — around the time word surfaced that he and his wife had split.

The dynamic music director of the L.A. Phil since 2009 is under contract through the 2021-22 season. This month he is conducting a series of Schubert symphonies at Disney Hall.

Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Tomoko Okumura of Re/Max Tri-City represented the buyer.

Soap star’s place is bold, beautiful, sold

Actress Katherine Kelly Lang, known for her longtime role on the daytime soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has sold her home in Glassell Park for $840,000.

The two-story house, built in 2013, blends contemporary and industrial styles in an open floor plan of 1,900 square feet. A decorative tile backsplash and an oversized island are among features in the updated kitchen. White walls, polished floors and a reclaimed-wood accent wall adorn the living/dining room areas.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, skylights and a walk-in closet. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Lang bought the house three years ago for $640,000.

The 55-year-old has been on “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 1987. Her other credits include such shows as “The Young and the Restless,” “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years” and “Magnum P.I.”

Alyssa Valentine and Courtney Smith of Compass were the listing agents. Yoon Sung of New Star Realty represented the buyer.

Pulling up stakes in Arizona

Retired NBA player and former Lakers guard Steve Nash has sold his home in Paradise Valley, Ariz., for $3.175 million. The Tuscan-style residence, set on more than an acre, has a courtyard entry, vaulted beam ceilings and custom built-ins.