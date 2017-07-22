'Entourage' star moves his base of operations to Mt. Olympus

Ari Gold has closed another deal.

Actor Jeremy Piven, known for his role as the power agent on the long-running HBO show “Entourage,” has bought a home in the Mount Olympus area of Hollywood Hills West for $6.8 million.

Perched on a hilltop, the modern residence employs a switchback design that vaults the dining room ceiling while creating a rooftop terrace above. Ample outdoor living space and walls of windows maximize dramatic cityscape and ocean views.

The modern showplace in the Mount Olympus neighborhood features walls of windows, an infinity-edge swimming pool and city-to-ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The 4,800 square feet of open-plan living space includes an artistic floating staircase, a center-island kitchen, living and game rooms, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. In the master suite, which features a fireplace and soaking tub, a pocketing glass wall opens to a canyon-facing balcony.

Outdoors, a sunken fire pit area is just below the infinity-edge swimming pool, which has a separate spa. A glass-walled garage is just beyond the gated entrance.

The home came up for sale in December for $7.9 million and was more recently listed for $6.999 million, records show.

Listing agents Sally Forster Jones, Aaron Kirman and Alek Carrera of John Aaroe Group declined to comment on the sale. Jonathan Tan of Ko Tai Realty represented the buyer, according to the combined Los Angeles/Westside MLS.

Piven, 51, won multiple Primetime Emmys during his eight-season run on “Entourage.” The actor also has film credits that include “Old School” (2003), “Spider-Man” (2003) and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (2014).

More recently he starred in the British drama series “Mr Selfridge.”

TV queen may make out with king’s ransom

Lena Headey is ready to move on from her realm in the San Fernando Valley. The “Game of Thrones” actress has listed her remodeled home in Sherman Oaks for sale at $1.945 million.

Should Headey get close to that amount, she’d see a nice return for her efforts. Records show she bought the property three years ago for $790,000, or less than half of the asking price.

Surrounded by white horizontal fencing, the midcentury-modern-style house has decamped from its original 1950s design with a new, second-story addition. Classic brickwork and contemporary wood siding play up the differences between the old and new styles.

The 1950s Midcentury Modern-style home in Sherman Oaks has been updated with contemporary finishes and a new, second-story addition. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photo) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photo)

The open-plan layout features vaulted ceilings, bright artistic tile, herringbone-patterned reclaimed wood floors and a living room with a brick fireplace. The reimagined kitchen, which features a bedazzled backsplash and an island/bar, opens to a family room and outside through Fleetwood sliding doors.

There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 2,900 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, market lights criss-cross over a saltwater swimming pool. Privacy hedges, hanging wall gardens and drought-tolerant landscaping fill out the grounds, which also include an outdoor shower.

Zoe Rudolph of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

Headey, 43, stars on "Game of Thrones" (2011-present). The British actress had the title role in the 2008-09 series "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." This year she appeared in the film “Thumper” alongside Eliza Taylor and Pablo Schreiber.

Sale provided little drama

The Calabasas home that Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, bought for son Rob Kardashian has sold for $2.44 million, or about $573 a square foot.

Built in 2005, the gray-hued house has 4,256 square feet of living space on two floors. Living areas include family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, a library and two fireplaces. A vaulted-ceiling dining room sits adjacent to the kitchen and has a view of the swimming pool.

The master suite features a separate sitting room, dual vanities and a soaking tub, for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The two-story traditional sits in a gated Calabasas community and has an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool. (Ewing Sotheby's International Realty) (Ewing Sotheby's International Realty)

French doors lead from the main floor to the pool, which has a raised spa and waterfall feature. Ample patio space, a fire pit and built-in barbecue fill out the backyard.

Jenner, through a blind trust, bought the property for her son a year ago for $2.285 million.

Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent.

Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, is known as a personality on the family’s reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The 30-year-old also has been a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and last year starred in his own reality series, “Rob & Chyna.”

There’s money in spec development, Jerry

Andrew Scheinman, an executive producer for the long-running sitcom “Seinfeld,” has sold a Bel-Air home that he developed and built last year for $9.5 million.

Found in lower Bel-Air, the modern showplace features furnishings by Minotti, a 600-bottle wine cellar and a media room with custom surround sound. Fourteen flat-screen televisions and 40 glass-carbon ceiling speakers are scattered throughout the 6,020 square feet of sophisticated living space.

A sunken living room, a center-island kitchen, an office, a den, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are among the living areas. In certain rooms, sliding walls of glass open to individual garden atriums.

The 6,060-square-foot contemporary sits on more than a third of an acre in lower Bel-Air with a swimming pool, multiple atriums and an outdoor pizza oven. (Gussman Czako Estates) (Gussman Czako Estates)

Outdoors, grounds of more than a third of an acre contain a swimming pool with a spa, fire pit and pizza oven. Views from the site take in the city, mountain and ocean.

The house originally came on the market last year at $11.495 million. It had been listed at $10.795 million before the sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates was the listing agent. Heather Gussman, also of Gussman Czako Estates, represented the buyer.

Scheinman, 69, won an Emmy Award as executive producer of “Seinfeld.” He has produced films including “The Princess Bride” (1987), “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) and a “A Few Good Men” (1992).

He bought the property four years ago for about $2.93 million, records show.

Luxury landing on the Westside

A Beverly Hills home that was on the receiving end of a Howard Hughes crash-landing decades ago has come on the market for $14.45 million.

The filmmaker and aviator was flying the XF-11, a reconnaissance aircraft commissioned by the Air Force, on its maiden voyage in 1946 when he experienced engine problems mid-flight. Failing to reach the Los Angeles Country Club for an emergency landing, the plane careened into a pocket of homes on North Linden Drive and Whittier Drive, including the one now for sale.