Johnny Carson's longtime Malibu estate gets another moment in the spotlight

Fashion tycoon and film producer Sidney Kimmel and his wife, Caroline, have listed the former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu for sale at $81.5 million.

The longtime "Tonight Show" host, who died in 2005 at 79, bought the Point Dume estate in 1984 for about $9.5 million, The Times previously reported, and owned the property for more than two decades. The Kimmels acquired the home and two adjacent parcels from Carson's widow, Alexis, in 2007 for about $46 million.

The estate, on a bluff of slightly more than 4 acres, centers on a modern showplace designed and built in 1978 by Malibu architect Ed Niles. Its 7,083 square feet include a living room with a copper-and-glass sunken fireplace, an updated kitchen, a media room and a wine cellar. A 30-foot-high glass ceiling filters natural light in the indoor arboretum.

The master suite spans the entire second floor and includes his and hers bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes and separate offices. There are two bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms as well as a separate guesthouse.

Outdoors, rock outcrops and ocean views form a backdrop for lush landscaping, waterfalls, a koi pond and a swimming pool. A sunken tennis court, given to Carson by NBC as a gift, features a bench from the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.

Kimmel, 89, is the founder of Jones Apparel Group. As a film producer, his credits include "Moneyball" (2011), "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012) and "Hell or High Water" (2016).

Soap producer recast as landlord

Shelley Curtis, producer of daytime TV shows such as "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital," and her husband, cardiologist Frank Litvack, have listed their estate in Bel-Air for lease at $59,000 a month. Alternatively, the home is available for purchase, with a list price of $32.5 million.

Set on an acre and a half of grounds, the French chateau-style home is reached by a gated drive that ends at a stone-lined motor court.

Features of the 10,427-square-foot house include marble and hardwood floors, gilded flourishes and beamed ceilings. A two-story entry with a spiral staircase sits just beyond the front door and opens to a step-down living room. A sunlit breakfast room, dining room, library and center-island kitchen are among the common areas.

The master suite, which has a fireplace and a sitting room, opens to a private balcony overlooking the backyard. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in all.

A lighted tennis court, a swimming pool, lawns and formal gardens make up the grounds.

Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates are the listing agents.

Curtis shared in multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on "General Hospital." Her other television credits include "All My Children," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Monarch Cove."

Coach executes a quiet play

Here’s one move you won’t find on the NFL waiver wire. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has sold his longtime home in Rolling Hills for $3.05 million in an off-market deal.

Set on a corner lot on a private street, the single-story ranch house is surrounded by hedges and mature trees.

The house was built in the late 1950s and, according to tax records, has about 4,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Interior appointments include cathedral-vaulted ceilings, French doors and skylights. There are four fireplaces.

Patio and decking surround a swimming pool and spa in the backyard. Terraced gardens, lawns and a putting green round out the yard. Views take in the surrounding park area and greenbelt.

Bill Ruth of Keller Williams Palos Verdes handled the sale.

Carroll, 64, elevated the Trojans to a national powerhouse during his tenure. His NFL coaching stops include stints with the New England Patriots (1997-99) and New York Jets (1994). He has coached the Seahawks since 2010, winning a pair of NFC Championships and a Super Bowl (2013).

Hollywood Hills home has eclectic beat

DJ-actor-producer Steve Angello has his Hollywood Hills home up for sale at $5.5 million. He bought the place in 2013 for $3.9 million.

Entered through double red doors, the house combines 1940s classicism with contemporary interiors and an open floor plan. The living room has 18-foot ceilings. There's an eat-in kitchen adjacent to a family room.

Among custom details is a two-story music room outfitted as a recording room. The 6,010 square feet of living space feature walls of glass, a wraparound deck, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The third-of-an-acre lot with a view includes a swimming pool with an outdoor shower and a gated motor court.

Angello, 34, quickly gained traction in the music scene in late 2004 with his remix of Eurythmics’ "Sweet Dreams." He is a part of Swedish House Mafia.

Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, is the listing agent.

The site for his new home field

Mark Attanasio, the Los Angeles businessman and Milwaukee Brewers franchise owner, has purchased through a corporate entity an oceanfront property in the Broad Beach area for $6.6 million.

The narrow parcel was marketed as "one of the last remaining vacant lots on Broad Beach," according to listing details. It measures slightly more than a quarter of an acre and has 50 feet of private beachfront.

Views from the site extend up and down the coast.

The property previously changed hands a four years ago for $5.6 million, records show. In August, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in Malibu was $3.744 million, up 42.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.