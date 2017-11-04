'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars triple down on new Calabasas condos

The family that buys real estate together stays together, apparently.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian West have both bought condominiums at Avanti, a new upscale community in Calabasas. Jenner paid for $1.497 million and $1.65 million for two separate residences; Kardashian West paid $1.6 million for her own unit.

The off-market purchases were made through separate blind trusts linked to the reality television personalities, according to public records.

Although details of the individual condos are scant, marketing materials for the community show that the units range from 2,109 square feet to 2,662 square feet of living space with either two or three bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms.

The Italian-vibe condos, designed by Robert Hidey Architects, feature such details as European cabinetry, Kohler fixtures and Wolf appliances. Two-tone hues and custom lighting give the interiors a contemporary yet slightly lived-in feel.

Private decks and balconies look onto a central courtyard with an oval-shaped swimming pool, spa and sun deck. Shared elevators provide access to each residence.

A club room, fitness center and dedicated parking garage are among other community amenities.

Developed by the New Home Co. and completed last year, the mixed-use community also has 11,000 square feet of retail space that includes SoulCycle, Pressed Juicery and other boutique businesses.

Jenner, 61, and Kardashian West, 37, have both appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since 2007. The reality series, which centers on the lives of many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is in its 14th season.

Serving one, buying another

Serena Williams is switching up her home court. During the last month, the tennis sensation has bought a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area and put her old spot in Bel-Air up for sale at $11.995 million.

Her new house, tucked behind gates in a guard-gated community, is a contemporary play on the Mediterranean style and has five bedrooms in about 6,000 square feet of living space.

Features of the three-story house include black accents, brushed-oak flooring and plaster fireplaces that create visual contrast against crisp white walls. The chef’s kitchen pairs a large island with custom cabinetry. The house also has a yoga room and a wine cellar.

Fleetwood sliding doors open to an outdoor veranda equipped with a grill. A swimming pool, lawns and landscaping fill out the grounds.

The house she’s selling sits on nearly 3 acres of grounds with a private hiking trail and a swimming pool. Built in 1935, the house features scaled formal rooms, a library/study and a salon.

There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in about 6,100 square feet of living space.

Gregory Piechota of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing in Bel-Air and represented Williams on her purchase. Sam Real of Nest Seekers was the listing agent for the Beverly Hills Post Office-area property.

Williams, 36, has held the top female tennis ranking for 319 weeks over the course of her illustrious career. In addition to seven Wimbledon titles, seven Australian Open titles, six U.S. Open titles and three French Open titles, she also has four Olympic gold medals.

Encino estate achieves Internet fame

Nondisclosure agreements were signed in triplicate when a Robert Byrd-designed estate sold last month in Encino, but there’s little mystery as to who is the buyer. That’s because Logan Paul, a popular YouTube personality, has already produced multiple videos showing off his new home.

The viral-video maker paid $6.55 million for the contemporary-vibe house, which sits on an acre in the desirable Rancho Estates neighborhood.

Built in the 1970s, the home was extensively renovated by developer Maxim Cherniavsky, who added reclaimed wood siding and polished concrete to the exterior while modernizing some 8,700 square feet of interior space.

Among the eye-catching features is a marble-clad kitchen, a mixed-medium wet bar and an industrial-vibe steel staircase. A wine wall was built into the home’s classic brickwork. There are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The backyard features a park-like setting filled with mature trees, lawns and a swimming pool. An outdoor kitchen and guesthouse complete the grounds.

The property has Hollywood ties, having been previously owned for about a decade by comic and actor Ryan Stiles. Oscar-winning makeup and visual-effects artist Stan Winston was another former owner.

Aaron Kirman and Angelo Fierro of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Josh and Matt Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented Paul.

Paul, 22, originally gained Internet fame on Vine, Twitter’s six-second video app that was shut down earlier this year. He is the brother of former Disney Channel actor and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

Big Baller Brand headquarters

A limited liability company that lists Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball as its managing member has purchased a three-story mansion in Chino Hills for the asking price of $5.2 million.

The custom-built, villa-style house was described as having “fallen into some disrepair” and “needs a little TLC” when it listed for sale in August, according to the listing.

Built in 2005, the home has 13,800 square feet of interior space that includes a formal entry, game and media rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a gym, eight bedrooms and 8.75 bathrooms. There are front and rear staircases as well as a wood-paneled elevator.

The gated estate sits on more than 3 acres of grounds with a fenced swimming pool and a separate, 1,200-square-foot guesthouse.

Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, showed off the mansion last week in a video for ESPN, calling it the “biggest place in Chino Hills” and the “best house in an 80-mile radius.”

“I had to get behind the gate,” Ball said in the video, referring to the public interest in his family. “It got too crazy. Knocking on the door, jumping over fences, now you gotta get through the gate and you gotta get through my gate.”

Lori King and Richard King of King Realty Group were the listing agents for the home. Percy Segura, also with King Realty Group, represented the buyers.