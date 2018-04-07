Carroll O'Connor's longtime Malibu home gets a fresh face and a new price

The former Malibu home of late actor Carroll O'Connor and documentary producer Nancy Fields O'Connor is back up for sale with a fresh new look. It's offered as a pocket listing, with an asking price in the $20-million range.
The beachfront house, which sits on a deep lot on Broad Beach, was owned by the O'Connors for more than 30 years until it sold two years ago for $9.3 million. After the sale, the Moorish-vibe house underwent a down-to-the-studs renovation by noted architect-designer Michael Lee that was completed this year.
Among new details are black-paneled doors and windows, wide-plank wood floors and a reimagined kitchen. All of the four bedrooms now have en-suite bathrooms, including two "cabana rooms" that open to a brightly tiled courtyard and swimming pool.
The detached garage has been modernized with storefront glass, Tesla charging stations and a battery backup system. Smart-home and solar energy systems are installed throughout the house.
Outdoors, a Saltillo-tiled loggia opens to a large patio space. A large swath of sandy, palm-topped beach leads directly to the shoreline.
DeeDee Cortese of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the exclusive listing.
Carroll O'Connor, who died in 2001 at 76, won multiple Emmys for his role as Archie Bunker on "All in the Family." He also starred in the spinoff series "Archie Bunker's Place" and, starting in the late 1980s, the crime drama "In the Heat of the Night."
Nancy Fields O'Connor, who died in 2014 at 84, was a documentary filmmaker and author. She is credited with encouraging her husband to take the "All in the Family" role.
Clearing out the garage
Marc Maron's Spanish bungalow, which features one of the most famous garages in the comedy world, is on the market in Highland Park for $749,000.
The detached garage has served as the longtime studio for "WTF With Marc Maron," a weekly podcast whose star-studded guest list has included Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Mel Brooks, Jimmy Kimmel and President Obama.
Since the podcast began in 2009, the small space has hosted the vast majority of the show's more than 900 episodes.
Maron's home, built in 1927, is fronted by a covered patio. Floors of hardwood and tile line a little more than 900 square feet of interior space. Living areas include a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a kitchen. Two bedrooms and one bathroom complete the floor plan.
Outside, there's a paver patio surrounded by lush landscaping. Nearby, spacious wood decking takes in a treetop view.
Maron bought the home in 2003 for $375,000, records show.
Laura Stupsker of the Agency is the listing agent.
In addition to his comedy career, Maron, 54, boasts a long list of film and television credits. He starred in his own TV series, "Maron," for four seasons and more recently appeared in the Netflix dramedy series "GLOW."
New space is a modern hit
Jason Boyd, the hit-making songwriter and music producer known as Poo Bear, has bought a modern home in Hollywood Hills West, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
The multilevel house sits at the end of a steep, gated driveway, and its grounds feature a swimming pool and spa. A covered walkway runs between the home's front entry and a detached garage, which has flexible space for a studio above.
White walls, subdued hues and expanses of glass give the 6,300 square feet of interior a contemporary feel. The open floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an office and a home theater. There are two master suites for a total of six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Terraces and multiple balconies extend the living space outside. An outdoor fireplace and conversation pit sit near the pool area.
Boyd, 39, gained renown at age 14 when he co-wrote the single "Anywhere" for R&B group 112. The songwriter and producer won his first two Grammy Awards for his work on Usher's "Confessions" album.
He has also co-written multiple songs for pop star Justin Bieber, with whom he frequently collaborates.
Jane Schore of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Ann Dashiell of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.
A new don for classic Victorian
Actor Michael Imperioli, who portrayed mobster Christopher Moltisanti on "The Sopranos," has put his 1890s Victorian home in Santa Barbara on the market.
Listed for $2.649 million, the restored estate boasts a variety of period details across its roughly 3,000 square feet of interiors.
Draped curtains add embellishment to the grand living spaces, which include a formal dining room and chandelier-topped living room. Hardwood floors, crown molding and custom windows are common throughout the home's two stories.
Other features include an updated kitchen and a library with built-ins. In total, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Landscaped patios add space for entertaining outdoors. There's also a covered lounge with a chandelier.
Imperioli bought the home through a trust in 2012 for $1.635 million, according to public records. Regina and David Magid of Village Properties hold the listing.
A New York native, the 52-year-old Imperioli won an Emmy for his supporting role in "The Sopranos." His other credits include the television dramas "Life on Mars," "Law & Order" and "Mad Dogs."
On a rocket out of Tarzana
Trevor Ariza of the Houston Rockets has wrapped up some business away from the court, selling his gated estate in Tarzana for $3.25 million.
Built in 1990, the contemporary Mediterranean home has been updated and features modern fixtures and stonework, custom wet bars and a movie theater.
Within about 8,700 square feet of living space are a two-story living room, a center-island kitchen and a formal dining room that opens to the family room. There are two master suites, both with fireplaces and sitting areas, for a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Sliding doors open to ample patio space, a fenced swimming pool and a trellis-topped barbecue station. Steps lead up from the patio to a basketball half-court and a guest casita. The 1,300-square-foot casita is a recent addition to the grounds and contains a gym and barber station.
Ariza, who bought the home roughly six years ago for $2.345 million, put the property up for sale in November at $3.5 million, records show.
Luis Segura of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Andy Hairabedian of Compass represented the buyer.
Ariza, 32, has ties to the Los Angeles area: He was a star basketball player at Westchester High School before attending UCLA for a lone season, and in 2009 he won an NBA title while playing with the Lakers. The veteran guard-forward has spent the last four seasons with the Rockets.
