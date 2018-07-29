Neighborhood Spotlight: Bell Gardens has modest home prices but is rich in California history

The building boom that followed World War II led to the suburbanization of Bell Gardens, which incorporated as a city in 1961. New homes filled the fields. Surrounding the adobe mansion, which holds the title of the oldest residence in Los Angeles County, a mobile home park sprang up. In 1983, the residents of that mobile home park formed a co-op to buy the mansion, and they secured landmark status for the structure. Today it still stands near the banks of the Rio Hondo, a fading monument to the Californio era.