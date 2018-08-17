Tinder’s Sean Rad swipes L.A. County’s most expensive sale in July

A tech entrepreneur’s high-dollar match, a real estate agent’s double-play and a former entertainment executive’s Westside exit were among the priciest real estate deals recorded last month in L.A. County. Here’s a closer look at July’s top sales.
$24 million — Hollywood Hills West
Real estate agent Kurt Rappaport sold his home on North Doheny Drive to tech entrepreneur Sean Rad in a deal finalized outside the Multiple Listing Service.
Rad, who used a limited liability company to facilitate the purchase, is a co-founder of the mobile dating app Tinder. He currently serves as chairman of the West Hollywood-based company.
The house he purchased was previously owned by Comedy Store founder Mitzi Shore, who died in April. Originally built in 1936, the house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and nearly 7,000 square feet of interior space, according to tax records.
The house sits on a gated and fenced lot of about a third of an acre. A swimming pool, ample patio space and layers of landscaping make up the grounds.
$21.8 million — Brentwood
On South Bristol Avenue, a limited liability company sold a newly built home to a trust for about $1.2 million less than the asking price of $22.995 million.
Designed in traditional style, the two-story house is fronted by a hedged motor court. Beyond the two-story entry is a living room with a fireplace, a wood-paneled study and a great room with a bar. A butler’s pantry connects the dining room and kitchen area.
Some 13,600 square feet of white-walled living space contains a total of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. An elevator services both floors and a lower entertainment level.
Outside, the half-acre lot features a stone-rimmed swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and lawn. Elsewhere is a three-car garage.
Santiago Arana of the Agency was the listing agent. Arana also represented the buyer.
$19.65 million — Bel-Air
A Spanish Colonial Revival-style house that was once owned by record producer Ken Berry and filmmaker Barry Levinson sold on Amapola Lane for $19.65 million in an off-market deal. The buyer was a limited liability company.
A long gated driveway leads up to the two-story home, which was designed by architectural firm Weston & Weston. The home sits on about an acre of grounds that hold a circular motor court, a dining loggia and a detached gym. The swimming pool is trefoil-shaped.
About 7,900 square feet of Old World-vibe living space includes a beamed-ceiling living room, a wood-paneled library, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The home, built in 1928, has three fireplaces and retains its original tilework.
The property had been on the market three years ago for $15.75 million, records show. It previously changed hands in 2002 for $6 million.
$17.75 million — Brentwood
A roughly three-acre property on North Tigertail Road sold to a corporate entity for $1.75 million less than the asking price of $19.5 million.
The hilltop property was marketed as a development opportunity and comprises two parcels, one of which currently holds a 1957-built ranch-style home. The house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,000 square feet of living space.
The second parcel has a higher vantage and panoramic views extending from the city to, on a clear day, the ocean.
Santiago Arana was the listing agent.
$15.6 million — Brentwood
Franki Biondi Jr., the former chief executive of Viacom Inc., sold his home on North Rockingham Avenue for $8.3 million less than the original asking price of $23.9 million. The buyer was real estate agent Kurt Rappaport.
The French Normandy-style home, designed by the indelible Wallace Neff and built in 1968, is reached by a tree-lined driveway that ends at a large motor court. Brickwork lines the wide symmetrical front of the house, which is enhanced by sets of picture windows and Juliet balconies.
The 9,000-square-foot floor plan features scaled living rooms, a chef’s kitchen and four fireplaces. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Formal gardens, lawn, a swimming pool and pool house, a tennis court and a guest house make up about 1.6 acres of grounds. Within the guest house, which has about 3,000 square feet of living space, is a screening room.
Rappaport, a broker with Westside Estate Agency, handled both ends of the transaction.