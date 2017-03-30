What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point

How much house does $900,000 buy in the Orange County real estate market? In Anaheim Hills, that amount could get you a remodeled four-bedroom; in Cypress, a newer mission-style home; and in Dana Point, a house in the gated Monarch Beach community.

Here’s a more detailed look:

$895,000 in Anaheim Hills Realtor.com 8650 E. Sunnywalk Lane. 8650 E. Sunnywalk Lane. (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM HILLS: This two-story, built in 1998 and recently remodeled, features an open-space floor plan, clerestory windows and wide-plank floors.

Address: 8650 E. Sunnywalk Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,534 square feet (4,923-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; center-island kitchen; master suite with soaking tub

About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $852,000, up 22.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$889,900 in Cypress Realtor.com 4146 Paseo de Plata. 4146 Paseo de Plata. (Realtor.com)

CYPRESS: A living room with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace highlights this five-bedroom on a cul-de-sac.

Address: 4146 Paseo de Plata, Cypress, 90630

Listed for: $889,900 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,750 square feet (5,640-square-foot lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen; master suite with two closets and dressing area

About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $583,000, a 7.9% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$900,000 in Dana Point Realtor.com 30 St. Michael. 30 St. Michael. (Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: A gated courtyard filled with landscaping and a contemporary fountain marks the entrance to this three-bedroom in the Monarch Beach community.

Address: 30 St. Michael, Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $900,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,100 square feet (3,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen; media room/loft; front and rear balconies

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $960,000, down 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$899,998 in Anaheim Hills Realtor.com 1018 S. Mountvale Court. 1018 S. Mountvale Court. (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM HILLS: Fireplaces in the family room, living room and master suite keep things cozy inside this updated five-bedroom on a cul-de-sac.

Address: 1018 S. Mountvale Court, Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $899,998 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,826 square feet (7,752-square-foot lot)

Features: New interior paint and flooring; covered patio; outdoor spa

About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $852,000, up 22.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$899,000 in Cypress Realtor.com 9478 Allison Lane. 9478 Allison Lane. (Realtor.com)

CYPRESS: Built in 2003, this mission-inspired contemporary features such details as plantation wood shutters, hardwood flooring and a landscaped backyard.

Address: 9478 Allison Lane, Cypress, 90630

Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,743 square feet (3,936-square-foot lot)

Features: Upgraded appliances; walk-in pantry; family room with fireplace

About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $583,000, a 7.9% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$875,000 in Dana Point Realtor.com 25261 Tuna Drive. 25261 Tuna Drive. (Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: Lush landscaping surrounds this ranch-style house, which takes in city-light and valley views from its spot in the Lantern Village community.

Address: 25261 Tuna Drive, Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $875,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,606 square feet (0.39-acre lot)

Features: Covered patio; expansive decking; attached two-car garage

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $960,000, down 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

Newly built Spanish home in Beverly Grove has a super-secure wine cellar

'Inspector Gadget' co-creator Andy Heyward puts Bel-Air home up for sale

New Rams coach Sean McVay snaps up Encino contemporary for $2.7 million