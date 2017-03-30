What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point

How much house does $900,000 buy in the Orange County real estate market? In Anaheim Hills, that amount could get you a remodeled four-bedroom; in Cypress, a newer mission-style home; and in Dana Point, a house in the gated Monarch Beach community.
Here’s a more detailed look:
ANAHEIM HILLS: This two-story, built in 1998 and recently remodeled, features an open-space floor plan, clerestory windows and wide-plank floors.
Address: 8650 E. Sunnywalk Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92808
Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,534 square feet (4,923-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; center-island kitchen; master suite with soaking tub
About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $852,000, up 22.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CYPRESS: A living room with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace highlights this five-bedroom on a cul-de-sac.
Address: 4146 Paseo de Plata, Cypress, 90630
Listed for: $889,900 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,750 square feet (5,640-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen; master suite with two closets and dressing area
About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $583,000, a 7.9% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DANA POINT: A gated courtyard filled with landscaping and a contemporary fountain marks the entrance to this three-bedroom in the Monarch Beach community.
Address: 30 St. Michael, Dana Point, 92629
Listed for: $900,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,100 square feet (3,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated kitchen; media room/loft; front and rear balconies
About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $960,000, down 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ANAHEIM HILLS: Fireplaces in the family room, living room and master suite keep things cozy inside this updated five-bedroom on a cul-de-sac.
Address: 1018 S. Mountvale Court, Anaheim Hills, 92808
Listed for: $899,998 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,826 square feet (7,752-square-foot lot)
Features: New interior paint and flooring; covered patio; outdoor spa
About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $852,000, up 22.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CYPRESS: Built in 2003, this mission-inspired contemporary features such details as plantation wood shutters, hardwood flooring and a landscaped backyard.
Address: 9478 Allison Lane, Cypress, 90630
Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,743 square feet (3,936-square-foot lot)
Features: Upgraded appliances; walk-in pantry; family room with fireplace
About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $583,000, a 7.9% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DANA POINT: Lush landscaping surrounds this ranch-style house, which takes in city-light and valley views from its spot in the Lantern Village community.
Address: 25261 Tuna Drive, Dana Point, 92629
Listed for: $875,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,606 square feet (0.39-acre lot)
Features: Covered patio; expansive decking; attached two-car garage
About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $960,000, down 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
