What San Diego County’s median home price buys right now in three neighborhoods

In February, the median sales price for single-family homes in San Diego County was $535,000, according to CoreLogic. Here’s a look at what that buys right now in three area neighborhoods:
ESCONDIDO: This Spanish-style home in the Mosaic community opens through an arched front door to an open living room and kitchen area.
Address: 1421 Mosaic Glen, Escondido, 92029
Listed for: $535,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,582 square feet
Features: Clay-tile roof; master suite with soaking tub; separate laundry room
About the area: In the 92029 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $799,000, up 12.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JAMUL: A rock wall fireplace and beamed ceilings lend to the rural charm of this log cabin-style home on slightly more than 3 acres.
Address: 18047 Exposition Drive, Jamul, 91935
Listed for: $534,900 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (3.08-acre lot)
Features: Covered front porch; outdoor patio/terrace; three-car garage
About the area: In the 91935 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $650,000, a 14% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN MARCOS: This three-bedroom in the Santa Fe Hills area has been updated with wood floors and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Address: 1242 Via Contessa, San Marcos, 92069
Listed for: $540,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,652 square feet (8,131-square-foot lot)
Features: Master suite with balcony; corner lot; formal landscaping
About the area: In the 92069 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $525,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ESCONDIDO: This two-bedroom, built in 1958 and recently updated, sits up from the street with mountain and city-light views.
Address: 1434 Park Hill Lane, Escondido, 92025
Listed for: $525,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,418 square feet (6,784-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; updated HVAC system (2014); new roof (2015)
About the area: In the 92025 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $435,000, down 21.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JAMUL: Tall palms and mature trees surround this single-story, manufactured home on 8.8 scenic acres.
Address: 2632 Bratton Valley Road, Jamul, 91935
Listed for: $539,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,840 square feet (8.8-acre lot)
Features: Floor upgrades; formal living and family rooms
About the area: In the 91935 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $650,000, a 14% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN MARCOS: Vaulted ceilings and two stories create volume in the living room of this three-bedroom, built in 2006.
Address: 960 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, 92078
Listed for: $529,000 three bedroom, three bathroom in 1,967 square feet
Features: Crown molding; stainless-steel appliances; master suite with walk-in closet
About the area: In the 92078 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $723,000,up 13% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Mount Washington Modern redo is open for entertaining
Actress Jane Fonda ponies up $5.45 million in cash for Century City town house
Beverly Hills estate once home to silent film star Corinne Griffith fetches $10.35 million