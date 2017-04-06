BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

What San Diego County’s median home price buys right now in three neighborhoods

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

In February, the median sales price for single-family homes in San Diego County was $535,000, according to CoreLogic. Here’s a look at what that buys right now in three area neighborhoods:

ESCONDIDO: This Spanish-style home in the Mosaic community opens through an arched front door to an open living room and kitchen area.

Address: 1421 Mosaic Glen, Escondido, 92029

Listed for: $535,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,582 square feet

Features: Clay-tile roof; master suite with soaking tub; separate laundry room

About the area: In the 92029 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $799,000, up 12.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

JAMUL: A rock wall fireplace and beamed ceilings lend to the rural charm of this log cabin-style home on slightly more than 3 acres.

Address: 18047 Exposition Drive, Jamul, 91935

Listed for: $534,900 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (3.08-acre lot)

Features: Covered front porch; outdoor patio/terrace; three-car garage

About the area: In the 91935 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $650,000, a 14% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SAN MARCOS: This three-bedroom in the Santa Fe Hills area has been updated with wood floors and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Address: 1242 Via Contessa, San Marcos, 92069

Listed for: $540,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,652 square feet (8,131-square-foot lot)

Features: Master suite with balcony; corner lot; formal landscaping

About the area: In the 92069 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $525,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

ESCONDIDO: This two-bedroom, built in 1958 and recently updated, sits up from the street with mountain and city-light views.

Address: 1434 Park Hill Lane, Escondido, 92025

Listed for: $525,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,418 square feet (6,784-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; updated HVAC system (2014); new roof (2015)

About the area: In the 92025 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $435,000, down 21.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

JAMUL: Tall palms and mature trees surround this single-story, manufactured home on 8.8 scenic acres.

Address: 2632 Bratton Valley Road, Jamul, 91935

Listed for: $539,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,840 square feet (8.8-acre lot)

Features: Floor upgrades; formal living and family rooms

About the area: In the 91935 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $650,000, a 14% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SAN MARCOS: Vaulted ceilings and two stories create volume in the living room of this three-bedroom, built in 2006.

Address: 960 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, 92078

Listed for: $529,000 three bedroom, three bathroom in 1,967 square feet

Features: Crown molding; stainless-steel appliances; master suite with walk-in closet

About the area: In the 92078 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $723,000,up 13% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Mount Washington Modern redo is open for entertaining

Actress Jane Fonda ponies up $5.45 million in cash for Century City town house

Beverly Hills estate once home to silent film star Corinne Griffith fetches $10.35 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°