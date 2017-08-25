What $900,000 buys in three Ventura County neighborhoods. There's even a beach house.

Here’s a look at what about $900,000 buys in the Ventura County cities of Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Ventura.

Realtor.com 67 W. Boulder Creek Road. 67 W. Boulder Creek Road. (Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: A barbecue island, swimming pool and spa and covered patios invite outdoor entertaining at this five-bedroom home in a guard-gated community.

Address: 67 W. Boulder Creek Road, Simi Valley, 93605

Listed for: $895,000 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,390 square feet (6,582-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted-ceiling living room; kitchen with center island; tropical landscaping

About the area: In the 93605 ZIP Code, based on 82 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $569,000, up 4.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 877 Falmouth St. 877 Falmouth St. (Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: Built in 1964, this ranch-style house takes in panoramic tree-top and mountain views from its quarter-acre lot.

Address: 877 Falmouth St., Thousand Oaks, 91362

Listed for: $897,700 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,524 square feet (10,166-square-foot lot)

Features: Two fireplaces; living room with built-in bookshelves; in-ground spa

About the area: In the 91362 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $825,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1163 Pittsfield Lane. 1163 Pittsfield Lane. (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: This two-bedroom cottage, built in the 1950s and since updated, is a stone’s throw from San Buenaventura State Beach.

Address: 1163 Pittsfield Lane, Ventura, 93001

Listed for: $899,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 930 square feet (3,443-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile and laminate wood floors; French doors; patio

About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $599,000, down 25% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 5828 Indian Terrace Drive. 5828 Indian Terrace Drive. (Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: A gated courtyard sits off the front of this Mediterranean-style home with nearly 4,100 square feet of interior space.

Address: 5828 Indian Terrace Drive, Simi Valley, 93063

Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms in 4,091 square feet (6,655-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-toned custom paint; family room with fireplace; master suite with walk-in closet

About the area: In the 93063 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $554,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 417 Glenwood Place. 417 Glenwood Place. (Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: Set behind a white picket fence, this four-bedroom ranch-style home was remodeled and expanded two years ago.

Address: 417 Glenwood Place, Thousand Oaks, 91362

Listed for: $888,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,426 square feet (9,820-square-foot lot)

Features: Maple wood flooring; master suite with claw-foot tub; updated kitchen

About the area: In the 91362 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $825,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 682 Aliso St. 682 Aliso St. (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: This multilevel house, tucked against the hillside on a cul-de-sac, features vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces and sweeping canyon views.

Address: 682 Aliso St., Ventura, 93001

Listed for: 889,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,718 square feet (0.84-acre lot)

Features: Step-down living room; eat-in kitchen; oversized backyard

About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $599,000, down 25% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

