What $500,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Here’s what half a million dollars buys in the Bermuda Dunes, Corona and Murrieta housing markets.
BERMUDA DUNES: Views of two fairways are on full display at this Spanish-vibe house on a lot of more than a quarter of an acre.
Address: 79260 Fred Waring Drive, Bermuda Dunes, 92203
Listed for: $496,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,610 square feet (0.28-acre lot)
Features: Living room with two-way fireplace; swimming pool; loggia with arches
About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $320,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CORONA: Tucked behind wrought-iron fencing, this remodeled two-story has five bedrooms including master suites on both floors.
Address: 655 W. Ontario Ave., Corona, 92882
Listed for: $499,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,393 square feet (0.25-acre lot)
Features: Laminate wood and porcelain tile floors; updated kitchen; front and rear patios
About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 60 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $480,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MURRIETA: Built in 2003, this five-bedroom house features a center-island kitchen that opens to the family room.
Address: 36629 Oak Meadows Place, Murrieta, 92562
Listed for: $499,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,962 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)
Features: Courtyard entry; master suite with two walk-in closets; covered patio
About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 109 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $423,000, up 6.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BERMUDA DUNES: This updated three-bedroom house is set up for outdoor entertaining, with a swimming pool, spa and palapa-topped bar in the backyard.
Address: 79888 Boqueron Way, Bermuda Dunes, 92203
Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,774 square feet (0.28-acre lot)
Features: Slab granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; outdoor mister system
About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $320,000, up 6.0% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CORONA: Raised ceilings top the living spaces and bedroom inside this four-bedroom house in the Sierra del Oro community.
Address: 3374 Fallenleaf Drive, Corona, 92882
Listed for: $499,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,592 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-burning fireplace; open-plan kitchen; mountain views
About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 60 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $480,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MURRIETA: This five-bedrooms house on a cul-de-sac creates visual contrast with crisp white walls and dark laminate wood floors and matching plantation shutters.
Address: 35440 Stonecrop Court, Murrieta, 92563
Listed for: $499,000 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,089 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Front balcony; center-island kitchen; artificial turf
About the area: In the 92563 ZIP Code, based on 109 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $417,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
