What $500,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Here’s what half a million dollars buys in the Bermuda Dunes, Corona and Murrieta housing markets.

Realtor.com 79260 Fred Waring Drive. 79260 Fred Waring Drive. (Realtor.com)

BERMUDA DUNES: Views of two fairways are on full display at this Spanish-vibe house on a lot of more than a quarter of an acre.

Address: 79260 Fred Waring Drive, Bermuda Dunes, 92203

Listed for: $496,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,610 square feet (0.28-acre lot)

Features: Living room with two-way fireplace; swimming pool; loggia with arches

About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $320,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 655 W. Ontario Ave. 655 W. Ontario Ave. (Realtor.com)

CORONA: Tucked behind wrought-iron fencing, this remodeled two-story has five bedrooms including master suites on both floors.

Address: 655 W. Ontario Ave., Corona, 92882

Listed for: $499,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,393 square feet (0.25-acre lot)

Features: Laminate wood and porcelain tile floors; updated kitchen; front and rear patios

About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 60 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $480,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 36629 Oak Meadows Place. 36629 Oak Meadows Place. (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: Built in 2003, this five-bedroom house features a center-island kitchen that opens to the family room.

Address: 36629 Oak Meadows Place, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $499,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,962 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Courtyard entry; master suite with two walk-in closets; covered patio

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 109 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $423,000, up 6.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 79888 Boqueron Way. 79888 Boqueron Way. (Realtor.com)

BERMUDA DUNES: This updated three-bedroom house is set up for outdoor entertaining, with a swimming pool, spa and palapa-topped bar in the backyard.

Address: 79888 Boqueron Way, Bermuda Dunes, 92203

Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,774 square feet (0.28-acre lot)

Features: Slab granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; outdoor mister system

About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $320,000, up 6.0% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 3374 Fallenleaf Drive. 3374 Fallenleaf Drive. (Realtor.com)

CORONA: Raised ceilings top the living spaces and bedroom inside this four-bedroom house in the Sierra del Oro community.

Address: 3374 Fallenleaf Drive, Corona, 92882

Listed for: $499,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,592 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-burning fireplace; open-plan kitchen; mountain views

About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 60 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $480,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 35440 Stonecrop Court. 35440 Stonecrop Court. (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: This five-bedrooms house on a cul-de-sac creates visual contrast with crisp white walls and dark laminate wood floors and matching plantation shutters.

Address: 35440 Stonecrop Court, Murrieta, 92563

Listed for: $499,000 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,089 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Front balcony; center-island kitchen; artificial turf

About the area: In the 92563 ZIP Code, based on 109 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $417,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

