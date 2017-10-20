What $1.5 million buys right now in three L.A. neighborhoods

Here’s a look at what about $1.5 million buys right now in the Eagle Rock, Mar Vista and Mid-Wilshire real estate markets.

EAGLE ROCK: Romantic details of this 1920s Spanish-style home include hand-painted ceilings with exposed beams, custom woodwork and arched picture windows.

Address: 1558 N. Avenue 46, Eagle Rock, 90041

Listed for: $1.575 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,814 square feet (6,759-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen with Viking appliances; whiskey room; recycled oak floors

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $900,000, up 19.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

MAR VISTA: Modern glass doors open to both one-bedroom residences that make up this boxy, modern duplex.

Address: 3777 Rosewood Ave., Los Angeles, 90066

Listed for: $1.449 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (4,955-square-foot lot)

Features: Two one-car detached garages; additional bonus/recreation room

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.35 million, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

MID-WILSHIRE: Diamond-patterned windows and a cone-shaped turret lend a whimsical note to this 1928-built home.

Address: 855 S. Dunsmuir Ave., Los Angeles, 90036

Listed for: $1.499 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,123 square feet (0.26-acre lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; crown molding; guesthouse

About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.63 million, a 3.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

EAGLE ROCK: This two-story home, built in 1989, features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and a family room with a fireplace.

Address: 5146 N. Maywood Ave., Eagle Rock, 90041

Listed for: $1.55 million for five bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 3,656 square feet (0.27-acre lot)

Features: Formal entry with sweeping staircase; dining room; mountain views

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $900,000, up 19.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

MAR VISTA: Built in 1953 and recently renovated, this two-bedroom home centers on a family room with a centerpiece wall fireplace.

Address: 12727 Appleton Way, Los Angeles, 90066

Listed for: $1.495 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,431 square feet (6,063-square-foot lot)

Features: Refinished original wood floors; updated kitchen; expansive decking

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.35 million, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

MID-WILSHIRE: Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the step-down living room inside this Spanish-style, three-bedroom house.

Address: 917 S. Ridgeley Drive, Los Angeles, 90036

Listed for: $1.55 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,998 square feet (7,185-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch/loggia; family room with fireplace; detached garage

About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.63 million, a 3.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

