What $1 million buys right now in three San Diego County cities

Here's a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in the San Diego County cities of Escondido, Oceanside and Poway.
ESCONDIDO: Back on the market after a $75,000 price cut, this single-story features a tiered backyard with a rock-accented pool.
Address: 3342 White Hawk Road, Escondido, 92027
Listed for: $1.025 million for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,932 square feet (2.31-acre lot)
Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; walls of glass; spacious patio; guesthouse
About the area: In the 92027 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $499,000, up 24% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: Pocket doors create indoor-outdoor living spaces in this elegant three-story home.
Address: 2563 Fire Mountain Drive, Oceanside, 92054
Listed for: $950,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,120 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)
Features: Three-car garage; wood-accented living spaces; arched doorways; covered patio
About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $660,000, down 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
POWAY: Set on a cul-de-sac, this custom-built home offers grounds dotted with patios, gardens and fruit trees.
Address: 13970 Sagewood Drive, Poway, 92064
Listed for: $959,900 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,838 square feet (25,700-square-foot lot)
Features: Built-ins; brick fireplace; hardwood floors; covered patio
About the area: In the 92064 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $702,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ESCONDIDO: The master suite in this hilltop Mediterranean-style home opens up to a private terrace with mountain views.
Address: 9640 Welk View Drive, Escondido, 92026
Listed for: $989,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,714 square feet (1.18-acre lot)
Features: Grand entryway; high ceilings; remodeled kitchen; drought-resistant landscaping
About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 41 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $518,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: Highlights of this spacious estate include a formal dining room, game room and chef's kitchen with granite slab countertops.
Address: 1132 Championship Road, Oceanside, 92057
Listed for: $1.07 million for seven bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,450 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; three fireplaces; master suite with private deck
About the area: In the 92057 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $465,000, up 8.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
POWAY: Acacia wood floors and exposed brickwork create visual interest in this single-story home in Silver Saddle Ranch.
Address: 13313 Pacer Lane, Poway, 92064
Listed for: $959,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,408 square feet (21,780 square foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; updated bathrooms; sliding glass doors; covered patio
About the area: In the 92064 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $702,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
