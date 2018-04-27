Advertisement

What $750,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

By Jack Flemming
Apr 27, 2018 | 5:30 AM
11 Starling Lane, Aliso Viejo. (Realtor.com)

Here's a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in the Orange County cities of Aliso Viejo, Tustin and Placentia.

ALISO VIEJO: This two-story estate with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan backs up to Hummingbird Park.

Address: 11 Starling Lane, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $748,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,268 square feet (3,480-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; two-story living room; river rock fireplace; landscaped patio

About the area: In the 92656 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $815,000, up 12.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

TUSTIN: A white picket fence lines the grounds of this 1950s home, opening up to a bright floor plan with hardwood floors and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.

1951 Bent Twig Lane, Tustin. (Realtor.com)

Address: 1951 Bent Twig Lane, Tustin, 92780

Listed for: $750,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,359 square feet (8,714-square-foot lot)

Features: Dining room with fireplace; breakfast bar; granite countertops; spacious grounds

About the area: In the 92780 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $720,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

225 Garfield Ave., Placentia. (Realtor.com)

PLACENTIA: Down $15,000 after a price cut, this cul-de-sac home with a lush backyard is on the market for the first time in 50 years.

Address: 225 Garfield Ave., Placentia, 92870

Listed for: $759,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,002 square feet (7,560-square-foot lot)

Features: Step-down living room; center-island kitchen; sliding glass doors; charming backyard

About the area: In the 92870 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $683,000, up 9.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

