What $350,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $350,000 buys right now in the cities of Victorville and Redlands and the community of Piñon Hills in San Bernardino County.
VICTORVILLE: Vibrant walls of olive and powder-blue spruce up the living spaces in this two-story home built a decade ago.
Address: 12790 Trent Place, Victorville, 92392
Listed for: $350,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,318 square feet (7,199-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; formal dining room; kitchen with expansive cabinet space; downstairs bedroom
About the area: In the 92392 ZIP Code, based on 91 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $260,000, up 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
REDLANDS: A down-to-the-studs remodel has left this single-story house sporting new paint, floors, cabinetry, countertops, windows and bathrooms.
Address: 12789 Kendall Way, Redlands, 92373
Listed for: $350,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,612 square feet (16,552-square-foot lot)
Features: Brick paver driveway; arched doorways; tile backsplash; detached garage
About the area: In the 92373 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $545,000, up 30.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PIÑON HILLS: There’s plenty of space to plan on this 5-acre property complete with a five-bedroom home, a fenced front yard and a pool and spa.
Address: 1175 Smoke Tree Road, Piñon Hills, 92372
Listed for: $355,000 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,280 square feet (4.96-acre lot)
Features: Three-car garage; modern-vibe kitchen; tile-covered master bathroom; storage shed
About the area: In the 92372 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $260,000, down 26.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VICTORVILLE: Set in a golf course community, this home boasts a double-door entry, a gold-trimmed wet bar and a stereo intercom system.
Address: 13000 Norfolk Lane, Victorville, 92395
Listed for: $363,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,957 square feet (7,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Winding staircase; brick fireplace; picture windows; master suite with balcony
About the area: In the 92395 ZIP Code, based on 67 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $235,000, up 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
REDLANDS: The strong point of this reduced-price property lies out back, where an entertainer’s yard holds a grassy lawn and a pair of patios.
Address: 10617 Mountain View Ave., Redlands, 92373
Listed for: $350,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,642 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Long driveway; Saltillo tile kitchen; bright dining area; master suite with lounge
PIÑON HILLS: A clay tile roof tops this desert home, where while a freestanding fireplace anchors the open floor plan.
Address: 7759 Sand Canyon Road, Piñon Hills, 92372
Listed for: $350,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,022 square feet (4.21-acre lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; arched doorways; stainless steel appliances; mountain views
