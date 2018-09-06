Advertisement

What $350,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

By Jack Flemming
Sep 06, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Home on Trent Place in Victorville features five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,318 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $350,000 buys right now in the cities of Victorville and Redlands and the community of Piñon Hills in San Bernardino County.

VICTORVILLE: Vibrant walls of olive and powder-blue spruce up the living spaces in this two-story home built a decade ago.

Address: 12790 Trent Place, Victorville, 92392

Listed for: $350,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,318 square feet (7,199-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; formal dining room; kitchen with expansive cabinet space; downstairs bedroom

About the area: In the 92392 ZIP Code, based on 91 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $260,000, up 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A home on Kendall Way in Redlands features four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,612 square feet.
A home on Kendall Way in Redlands features four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,612 square feet. (Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: A down-to-the-studs remodel has left this single-story house sporting new paint, floors, cabinetry, countertops, windows and bathrooms.

Address: 12789 Kendall Way, Redlands, 92373

Listed for: $350,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,612 square feet (16,552-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick paver driveway; arched doorways; tile backsplash; detached garage

About the area: In the 92373 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $545,000, up 30.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A home on Smoke Tree Road in Piñon Hills features five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,280 square feet on a 5-acre lot.
A home on Smoke Tree Road in Piñon Hills features five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,280 square feet on a 5-acre lot. (Realtor.com)

PIÑON HILLS: There’s plenty of space to plan on this 5-acre property complete with a five-bedroom home, a fenced front yard and a pool and spa.

Address: 1175 Smoke Tree Road, Piñon Hills, 92372

Listed for: $355,000 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,280 square feet (4.96-acre lot)

Features: Three-car garage; modern-vibe kitchen; tile-covered master bathroom; storage shed

About the area: In the 92372 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $260,000, down 26.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Set in a golf course community, this home boasts a double-door entry, a gold-trimmed wet bar and a stereo intercom system.
Set in a golf course community, this home boasts a double-door entry, a gold-trimmed wet bar and a stereo intercom system. (Realtor.com)

VICTORVILLE: Set in a golf course community, this home boasts a double-door entry, a gold-trimmed wet bar and a stereo intercom system.

Address: 13000 Norfolk Lane, Victorville, 92395

Listed for: $363,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,957 square feet (7,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Winding staircase; brick fireplace; picture windows; master suite with balcony

About the area: In the 92395 ZIP Code, based on 67 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $235,000, up 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A home on Mountain View Ave.in Redlands features four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,642 square feet.
A home on Mountain View Ave.in Redlands features four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,642 square feet. (Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: The strong point of this reduced-price property lies out back, where an entertainer’s yard holds a grassy lawn and a pair of patios.

Address: 10617 Mountain View Ave., Redlands, 92373

Listed for: $350,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,642 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Long driveway; Saltillo tile kitchen; bright dining area; master suite with lounge

About the area: In the 92373 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $545,000, up 30.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A home on Sand Canyon Road in Piñon Hills featuresthree bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,022 square feet.
A home on Sand Canyon Road in Piñon Hills featuresthree bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,022 square feet. (Realtor.com)

PIÑON HILLS: A clay tile roof tops this desert home, where while a freestanding fireplace anchors the open floor plan.

Address: 7759 Sand Canyon Road, Piñon Hills, 92372

Listed for: $350,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,022 square feet (4.21-acre lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; arched doorways; stainless steel appliances; mountain views

About the area: In the 92372 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $260,000, down 26.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

