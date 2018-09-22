What $450,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $450,000 buys right now in the cities of Riverside, La Quinta and Jurupa Valley in Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE: Built in 1927, this English Tudor-style home has custom-painted walls and period chandeliers throughout.
Address: 6338 Brockton Ave., Riverside, 92506
Listed for: $450,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,668 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; hardwood floors; arched doorways; detached two-car garage
About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 73 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $459,000, down 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LA QUINTA: Bright walls of teal, orange and yellow breathe life into this mountain-backed golf course condo.
Address: 55215 Firestone, La Quinta, 92253
Listed for: $450,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,272 square feet (3,049-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with quartz countertops; private courtyard; clerestory windows; patio with fairway views
About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 112 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $427,000, up 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JURUPA VALLEY: Drought-tolerant landscaping colors the grounds of this solar-powered home that’s down $15,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 5890 Grinnell Drive, Jurupa Valley, 92509
Listed for: $450,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,969 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; dual-pane windows; master suite with balcony; grassy backyard
About the area: In the 92509 ZIP Code, based on 64 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $395,000, up 11.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RIVERSIDE: This property’s corner-lot placement gives it a spacious backyard with a covered patio, grassy lawn and storage shed.
Address: 9378 Loquat Drive, Riverside, 92508
Listed for: $455,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,355 square feet (10,454-square-foot lot)
Features: Curving staircase; master suite with lounge and dual-sided fireplace; solar panel system
About the area: In the 92508 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $534,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LA QUINTA: There are mountain views outside and modern vibes inside of this newly built one-story in La Quinta Cove.
Address: 53200 Avenida Navarro, La Quinta, 92253
Listed for: $459,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,671 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)
Features: Wall-mounted fireplace; black stainless-steel appliances; open floor plan; pool and spa
About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 112 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $427,000, up 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JURUPA VALLEY: Set on a large lot, this cul-de-sac ranch opens to a floor plan anchored by a corner brick fireplace.
Address: 11085 Gemini Court, Jurupa Valley, 91752
Listed for: $455,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,610 square feet (22,215-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; upgraded kitchen; RV parking; spacious backyard
About the area: In the 91752 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $528,000, up 15.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.