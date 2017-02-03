Spanish Colonial estate graces La Cañada Flintridge

This Spanish Colonial Revival is set on close to two park-like acres in La Cañada Flintridge. Tranquil gardens, lawn, a pool with a spa and brick inlaid patios complete the grounds. Inside, original Batchelder tiles, high arched ceilings and multiple fireplaces are among the eye-catching details.

Address: 887 Flintridge Ave., La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Price: $6.495 million

The Spanish Colonial Revival estate is set in the heart of La Cañada Flintridge. (Geoff Yale / Yale Photography) (Geoff Yale / Yale Photography)

Built: 1924

Lot size: 71,518

House size: 9,386 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Features: Formal entry, dining room, breakfast bar, office, two master suites, basement, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors, motorcourt

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91011 ZIP Code in December was $1.488 million, based on 23 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.6% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Laura Brandt, Partners Trust, (818) 400-0476

