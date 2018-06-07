Stocks start higher on Wall Street, putting market on track for a fifth straight day of gains

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a fifth straight gain.
Energy companies and banks rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Thursday. Chevron rose 1.5%, and Bank of New York Mellon climbed 1.5%.
Conn's soared 25% after the retailer reported much higher earnings than analysts were expecting.
Foodmaker J.M. Smucker sank 8% after reporting a weak quarter.
The S&P 500 index was up 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,774.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 58 points, or 0.2%, to 25,205. The Nasdaq composite edged down 6 points, or 0.1%, to 7,683.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.97%.