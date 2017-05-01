Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.8% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Citizens Financial was close behind with a gain of 1.7%.

Broadcasting company Tribune Media jumped 7.6% following reports that 21st Century Fox and Blackstone may make an offer for the company.

Read more: Tribune Media shares jump on reports of Fox-Blackstone takeover bid »

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2%, to 2,387.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3 points, less than 0.1%, to 20,944.

The Nasdaq composite was up 21 points, or 0.4%, to 6,068.