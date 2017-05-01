BUSINESS Technology

Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.8% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Citizens Financial was close behind with a gain of 1.7%.

Broadcasting company Tribune Media jumped 7.6% following reports that 21st Century Fox and Blackstone may make an offer for the company.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2%, to 2,387.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3 points, less than 0.1%, to 20,944.

The Nasdaq composite was up 21 points, or 0.4%, to 6,068.

