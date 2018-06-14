Retail sales post sharp gains in May, signaling a surge in U.S. economic growth

Receipts at restaurants and bars climbed 1.3%, the most since January 2017. Non-store retailers, which includes online shopping, rose 0.1%, after a 1.5% gain in April. General merchandise stores saw the biggest gain in almost a year, with the subcategory of department stores rising 1.5%, the most since January 2017. Control-group sales, which are used to calculate gross domestic product, rose at a three-month annualized pace of 5%, up from 2.8% in April.