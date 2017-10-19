Stitch Fix, an online clothing styling service, files for IPO

Stitch Fix Inc., an online clothing styling service, has filed to go public.

The company is one of several that ships shoppers clothing to try on at home before they buy. With Stitch Fix, customers pay $20 to receive five clothing items. Customers can ship back whatever they don't like or they'll be charged for anything they keep, minus the $20 fee.

The San Francisco company reported a loss of $594,000 in the year that ended July 29, as its expenses rose. The year before, it reported a profit of $33.2 million.

Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake built one of the few successful e-commerce subscription services

Stitch Fix said it plans to raise as much as $100 million in its initial public offering, but that number is likely to change. Its stock would trade on the Nasdaq stock market under the stock symbol “SFIX.”