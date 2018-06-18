Apple says iPhones will automatically share location when people dial 911

AT&T said in a statement Monday, "We are exceeding the FCC's requirements and working as an industry to implement improvements in 911 location accuracy for all our customers." Sprint said it "complies with current FCC 9-1-1 regulation and intends to comply with its obligations." Verizon said, "We have met each FCC regulatory deadline that has passed to date and are on track to meet the deadlines coming up." T-Mobile did not respond to requests for comment.