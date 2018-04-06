Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery service to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties

Amazon will begin offering free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods products starting Tuesday to members of its Prime subscription service in Southern California.
The service comes nearly a year after Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, shoring-up the online retailing giant's grocery business.
Amazon said customers will have to order Whole Foods groceries through its Prime Now app or website between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Orders must be at least $35 or more for free two-hour delivery. One-hour delivery is available for an additional $7.99 fee.
The service will be available to Prime members "across greater Los Angeles and Orange County – along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente, Pasadena to the North and Yorba Linda to the East" Amazon said.
Customers can visit the Prime Now site or app to determine if they are within the delivery service's territory.
Amazon currently offers free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods in six other cities: Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, San Francisco and Virginia Beach.
The expansion to Southern California adds to an increasingly competitive market for groceries on demand.
Rivals in the space include Walmart, Costco and Instacart, which struck a multi-year deal with Whole Foods before Amazon purchased the grocery chain. Amazon also operates grocery delivery service, AmazonFresh.
